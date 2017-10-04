 Skip Nav
Of Course Only Chanel Would Be Able to Make PVC Boots Look Ultrachic

Remember when Topshop tried to make clear-knee mom jeans a thing? While we scoffed at the idea at first, Chanel found a way to take the PVC trend to a whole new level. For the brand's 2018 collection, Karl Lagerfeld gave us an array of plastic hats, boots, gloves, and raincoats that were shockingly wearable. (Yes, you read that right.) While we're not sure whether this was Karl's way of commenting on the current climate-change issue, one thing's for sure, we're certainly going to be seeing a whole lot of this trend come Spring. Keep reading to have a closer look at some of the standout pieces.

Models Walked Down the Runway Wearing Plastic Bucket Hats
They Featured Either Black or White Trims
They Also Rocked PVC Thigh-High Boots
All of the Boots Featured Chanel's Classic Cap-Toe Design
There Was an Over-the-Knee Style
Like the Bucket Hats, the Plastic Boots Featured Either Black or White Accents
Hudson Kroenig Showed Off a Pair of Cool Chanel Sneakers
Some Models Wore Plastic Raincoats
They Featured a Crinkle Trim
The Ponchos Came in Different Lengths
Some Models Walked the Runway Wearing PVC Collars
While Others Held Fairidescent Chanel Boy Bags
There Was a Disco Ball Handbag
There Was an Embellished Egg-Shaped Clutch
There Was a Logo-Covered Duffel Bag
Don't Think Karl Forgot About PVC Gloves
There Was a Clear, Fingerless Style
Ones That Featured White Accents
There Was Even a Mixed-Media Style
Some Models Carried Blue PVC Totes With Matching Handbags
While Others Placed Handbags Inside of Their PVC Totes
There Was a Clear Backpack
This Clear Tote Bag Featured a Sparkly Chanel Logo
