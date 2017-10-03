Surprise! Chanel Spring Comes With Rainboots and Tie-Dye

Going to Chanel is like going to the theater — if all shows had really great wardrobes. Karl Lagerfled worked his magic again for Spring '18, transforming the Grand Palais into an outdoor oasis, complete with waterfalls trickling right next to the catwalk. That's not all the theatrics the Karl had in store: fashion's newest muse Kaia Gerber opened the show (with mom Cindy beaming proudly from the front row), leading a parade of models in PVC boots, hats, raincoats, and, yes, of course, Chanel tweed.

This season's standouts came in the way of tie-dyed motifs on flowing halter dresses and PVC knee-high boots — with the signature Chanel cap-toe — that will undoubtedly become the footwear of choice for street style stars next season (as the glittering versions are currently). Actually it was a little like Karl Lagerfeld cast a new lineup of looks for "Singin' in the Rain" (or perhaps for the impending climate change we're all facing). But beyond the Couture rain gear, there were plenty of the label's core elements, too. Fringed and frayed tweed featured prominently, as did the suiting and day dresses. And, per usual, Karl closed the show with a cast of bridal-inspired looks (though this time, the veil looked more like a poncho).