 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
We've Got Heart Eyes For Chiara Ferragni's Sparkly Sneaker Collection With Converse
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We've Got Heart Eyes For Chiara Ferragni's Sparkly Sneaker Collection With Converse

Blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni knows more than a thing or two about Instagram — after all, the street style darling has amassed over 11 million Instagram followers. Chiara announced that she's teamed up with Converse for an exclusive minicapsule just in time for the holidays.

Chiara is revamping the brand's iconic Chunk Taylor All Star high-top sneakers. The sneakers feature her famous eye logo, and she added a glittery stripe along the heel of the sneaker. The 'gram-worthy kicks, which will retail for $150, come in two classic colors: black and white. Get your hands on these sparkly sneakers, which are available now on Chiara's website and Converse.com across Western Europe.

Related
Chiara Ferragni's New Engagement Ring Shines Brighter Than Her YSL Minidress
Chiara Ferragni x Converse Chuck Taylors - Black
$150
from chiaraferragnicollection.com
Buy Now
Chiara Ferragni x Converse Chuck Taylors - White
$150
from chiaraferragnicollection.com
Buy Now
Chiara Ferragni x Converse Chuck Taylors - Black ($150)
Chiara Ferragni x Converse Chuck Taylors
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Fashion InstagramsChiara FerragniFashion NewsFashion BloggersCollectionsCelebrity DesignersConverseSneakersShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Chiara Ferragni x Converse Chuck Taylors - Black
from chiaraferragnicollection.com
$150
Chiara Ferragni x Converse Chuck Taylors - White
from chiaraferragnicollection.com
$150
Shop More
Rag & Bone Cropped Denim SHOP MORE
Rag & Bone
Women's The Dre Capri Slim Boyfriend Jeans
from Nordstrom
$250
Rag & Bone
Capri Jeans
from shopbop.com
$250
Rag & Bone
Marilyn Cropped High-rise Flared Jeans - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$250
Rag & Bone
Dre capri jean
from Rag & Bone
$265$135
Rag & Bone
Vintage Crop Flare jeans
from mytheresa
$265$159
LaBlanca One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
LaBlanca
Women's La Blanca One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$115$76.90
LaBlanca
Women's La Blanca Horizon One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$129
LaBlanca
La Blanca Strappy Plunge One-Piece Tummy-Control Swimsuit Women's Swimsuit
from Macy's
$119$70.99
LaBlanca
La Blanca - Island Goddess Keyhole Halter Mio Women's Swimsuits One Piece
from Zappos
$119$83.30
LaBlanca
Women's La Blanca 'Island Goddess' One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$79
Oscar de la Renta Necklaces SHOP MORE
Oscar de la Renta
Abstract Leaf Collar
from TheRealReal
$225$157.50
Oscar de la Renta
Fanned Faux Pearl & Crystal Collar Necklace
from TheRealReal
$325$227.50
Oscar de la Renta
Flower Necklace
from TheRealReal
$195
Oscar de la Renta
Crystal Flower Necklace
from TheRealReal
$345
Oscar de la Renta
Resin Flower Statement Necklace
from TheRealReal
$325$227.50
Rag & Bone Cropped Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tarawestfashion
lisa.hipkiss
laurenashleypatao
thedailyglance
LaBlanca One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
toreystreasures
fleurdille
caycee07
shannonwillardson
Oscar de la Renta Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
julie_khuu
thatslovelyblog
bnbstyle
lisadnyc
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds