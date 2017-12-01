We've Got Heart Eyes For Chiara Ferragni's Sparkly Sneaker Collection With Converse

Blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni knows more than a thing or two about Instagram — after all, the street style darling has amassed over 11 million Instagram followers. Chiara announced that she's teamed up with Converse for an exclusive minicapsule just in time for the holidays.

Chiara is revamping the brand's iconic Chunk Taylor All Star high-top sneakers. The sneakers feature her famous eye logo, and she added a glittery stripe along the heel of the sneaker. The 'gram-worthy kicks, which will retail for $150, come in two classic colors: black and white. Get your hands on these sparkly sneakers, which are available now on Chiara's website and Converse.com across Western Europe.