Miley Cyrus's New Converse Collab Has the Best of Both Worlds — Platforms AND Glitter
Miley Cyrus's New Converse Collab Has the Best of Both Worlds — Platforms AND Glitter

Leave it to sparkle-queen Miley Cyrus to design the sneaker line of our dreams! The colorful performer announced Friday that she's creating a collaboration with Converse, and the first samples of her glittery creations already have us reaching for our wallets. These shoes have got the best of both worlds — sparkle and platform height — and we can't wait for more details about how and where to get our hands on a pair of our own. Check out the first images of Miley's Converse collab, below!

