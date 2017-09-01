 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen's Low-Cut Bikini Will Hold Your Gaze — Until You Buy It

Thank goodness for Instagram. Without it, how could we admire every one of the swimsuits Chrissy Teigen packed for her European trip? While boating in Sardinia, Italy, she showed off our favorite yet: a floral Zimmermann two-piece with a plunging neckline and high-rise, retro-fit bottom.

Of course Chrissy can make even the most luxe-looking, feminine suit a little goofy. Friend and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin hilariously superimposed a pair of blown-up emoji sunglasses on Chrissy's face. Was she trying to distract us from Chrissy's impeccable Summer style? Because that would be impossible. Read on for a look, then shop Chrissy's exact design along with similar options.

Chrissy's Zimmermann Bikini
Zimmermann Curacao Tuck Bralette Bikini
River Island Floral Bikini Top
River Island Saddle Bikini Bottom
Pistol Panties Floral Bikini Set
Marks and Spencer Floral Bikini Top
Marks and Spencer Floral Print Bikini Bottoms
Tory Burch Floral Bikini
Tory Burch Hopewell Floral Bikini Bottom
Shop More
River Island Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
River Island
Womens Khaki saddle stitch bikini bottoms
from River Island
$32
River Island
Womens Yellow floral high waisted bikini bottoms
from River Island
$24
River Island
Womens Black mesh long sleeve bikini top
from River Island
$50
River Island
Womens Khaki zip front racer bikini top
from River Island
$20$14
River Island
Womens White mesh zip front bardot bikini top
from River Island
$32$14
Marks and Spencer Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Marks and Spencer
Floral Print Bandeau Bikini Top
from Marks and Spencer
$36
Marks and Spencer
Floral Print Tankini Top
from Marks and Spencer
$40
Marks and Spencer
Colour Block Zip Front Bandeau Bikini Top
from Marks and Spencer
$36
Marks and Spencer
Printed Zip Front Bikini Top
from Marks and Spencer
$40
Marks and Spencer
Embroidered Padded Tankini Top
from Marks and Spencer
$47
Tory Burch Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Tory Burch
Printed Two-Piece Swimsuit w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$95
Tory Burch
Sail Stripe Skirted Bottoms
from shopbop.com
$135$94.50
Tory Burch
Costa Hipster Bikini Bottoms
from shopbop.com
$115$80.50
Tory Burch
Gemini Link Bikini Bottoms
from shopbop.com
$108$32.40
Tory Burch
Gabriella String Top
from shopbop.com
$98
River Island Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
josieldn
brittanyanncourtney
josieldn
coppergarden
Tory Burch Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sweetsouthernprep
lcbstyle
sweetsouthernprep
blushingmomma
Zimmermann Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lyndiinthecity
elysecohen
sapphirediaries
jetset_diaries
