Thank goodness for Instagram. Without it, how could we admire every one of the swimsuits Chrissy Teigen packed for her European trip? While boating in Sardinia, Italy, she showed off our favorite yet: a floral Zimmermann two-piece with a plunging neckline and high-rise, retro-fit bottom.

Of course Chrissy can make even the most luxe-looking, feminine suit a little goofy. Friend and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin hilariously superimposed a pair of blown-up emoji sunglasses on Chrissy's face. Was she trying to distract us from Chrissy's impeccable Summer style? Because that would be impossible. Read on for a look, then shop Chrissy's exact design along with similar options.