Chrissy Teigen's Been Wearing This Swimsuit Style For 2 Years — and It's Still Not Old Yet

It seems like Chrissy Teigen has a method to her vacation style madness wherever she goes. While her trip to Venice inspired fashion-forward looks that popped on the street, Chrissy's Corsica getaway appears more relaxed. She joined her husband and friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal on a yacht, wearing a simple black scoop-back swimsuit with a high-leg cut.

It immediately reminded us of the embellished Norma Kamali design the supermodel wore for her poolside cookbook shoot in 2015, the sexy silhouette being so refreshing yet classic at the same time. (Kourtney Kardashian is also a fan!) It seems like Chrissy did pack her Norma Kamali suit as well, but if there's one more swimsuit you're going to pick up before Summer's end, we suggest it look just like Chrissy's completely solid maillot — then you can pair it with cutoffs, a white blouse, and a sun hat as you wish.

SwimsuitsFashion InstagramsSummer FashionChrissy TeigenSwimwearGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleTrendsShopping
