How to Look Fashionable While Staying Warm

Dressing up in the Fall and Winter can feel like a major struggle. Do you opt for the puffy coat that's guaranteed to keep you warm or do you freeze just to show off your outfit? What many people don't realize is that you can have the best of both worlds, and all it comes down to is choosing the right outfit. From a colorful fuzzy coat to a bold power suit, we're giving you all the outfit inspo you need this season. Take a peek at 18 of our favorite street style looks, and shop out some pieces for your wardrobe too.

Target Plus Jackets
A New Day Women's Plus Size Plaid Boyfriend Blazer - A New Day Gray
$34.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Plus Jackets
H&M
Knit Wool Sweater
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
Stuart Weitzman
The Clinger Bootie
$575
from Stuart Weitzman
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Kensie
Women's 'Teddy Bear' Notch Collar Faux Fur Coat
$198 $129.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kensie Coats
Alpha Industries
MA-1 Reversible Bomber Jacket
$150
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Alpha Industries Casual Jackets
Banana Republic
x Olivia Palermo | Paisley Tie-Neck Dress
$248
from Banana Republic
Buy Now See more Banana Republic Dresses
Nordstrom Plus Jackets
Plus Size Women's Two By Vince Camuto Denim Jacket
$109
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Jackets
Asos
Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress in Bold Floral
$76
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Balenciaga
Knife crepe booties
$995
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Boots
Free People
Women's Swim Too Deep Turtleneck Sweater
$128
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Free People Turtlenecks
Asos
Puffer Coat in Camo
$95
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Coats
shopbop.com Blazers
LAVEER Kadette Blazer
$525
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Blazers
Madeleine Thompson
Amy Color-block Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater - Red
$345
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Madeleine Thompson Cashmere Sweaters
J.Crew
Women's Tippi Ruffle Turtleneck Sweater
$89.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Turtlenecks
Wear a White Turtleneck Over a Long Dress
Opt For a Power Suit
Go Retro in a Nylon Jacket
Wear a Puffer Jacket With a Pair of Knee-High Boots
Choose a Printed Long-Sleeved Dress
Style a Neutral Coat With a Pair of Suede Boots
Wear a Bomber Jacket With a Pleated Skirt
Wear a Sweater With a Lace-Up Jacket and a Matching Skirt
Opt For a Statement Coat and Sparkly Boots
Style an Asymmetrical Dress With a Shearling-Lined Denim Jacket
Choose a Colorful Fuzzy Coat
Go For a Monochrome Look With a Leather Jacket and Black Trousers
Wear a Long Coat With a Button-Down and a Colorful Skirt
Cozy Up in a Red Sweater and Boyfriend Jeans
Style a Denim Jacket With a Pair of Cropped Trousers
Style a Burnt Orange Jacket With a Checkered Midi Skirt
Opt For a Canadian Tuxedo
Tuck a Sweater Into a Pair of Wide-Leg Trousers
A New Day Plaid Boyfriend Blazer
H&M Knit Wool Sweater
Stuart Weitzman the Clinger Bootie
Kensie Teddy Bear Faux Fur Coat
Alpha Industries Bomber Jacket
Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Paisley Dress
Two By Vince Camuto Denim Jacket
Asos Maxi Dress in Bold Floral
Balenciaga Knife Crepe Booties
Free People Turtleneck Sweater
Asos Puffer Coat in Camo
Laveer Kadette Blazer
Madeleine Thompson Amy Turtleneck
