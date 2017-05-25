15 Pairs of Blogger-Approved Shoes That Won't Make Your Feet Ache

When we first spot a heel we love on the foot of an It girl or fashion blogger, our first thought is that we want — no, need — it in our own closets. But soon, that lustful feeling fades, and in its place? The reality that those shoes are probably painful and most definitely hard to walk in.

However, there is a silver lining: comfy-cute pairs of sneakers, loafers, and ballet flats that the fashion crowd enjoys just as much. So which styles should you shop in order to dress just like the bloggers who fill your feed? Keep scrolling to find out.