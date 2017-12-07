 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
26 Cozy Fashion Gifts That'll Give You That Warm and Fuzzy Feeling Inside
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
26 Cozy Fashion Gifts That'll Give You That Warm and Fuzzy Feeling Inside

There's something special about opening a cozy gift during the holiday season — one that makes you coo, "I'm going to wear this all Winter long!" But we're fashion people, and boring striped socks just won't cut it. And hey, we know the same goes for our friends, sisters, and moms. So we went on a hunt for fashionable finds that'll make us feel warm on the inside and the outside, too.

Whether it's a plush pillow, a slinky pajama set, or a warm sweater to help you brave the cold temperatures, all of these gifts will make you glad it's Winter, believe it or not. Light a fire and get to shopping. Hopefully you've already got the marshmallows and hot chocolate in your kitchen cabinet.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

Related
40 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Man the Most Stylish Person You Know
I.AM.GIA Pixie Coat
$84
from iamgia.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Faux Fur Open-Toe Slides
$18
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals
H&M
Short Hooded Sweatshirt
$24.99 $14.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweats & Hoodies
Nordstrom
Cuddle Up Faux Fur Pouch - Ivory
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Clutches
Coach
1941 Rexy Crewneck Sweater
$695
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
J.Crew
Fair isle turtleneck sweater
$98
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Turtlenecks
Echo
Classic Velvet Tech Gloves
$39
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Echo Gloves
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Fringe Velvet Skinny Scarf
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Scarves & Wraps
Madewell
Velvet Wrap Bodysuit
$59.50
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Scarves & Wraps
Opening Ceremony
Logo Hem Cotton Hoodie
$175
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Sweats & Hoodies
Champion
Logo Fleece Sweatshirt - 100% Exclusive
$45
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Champion Sweats & Hoodies
Daytrip
Velvet Socks
$9
from Buckle
Buy Now See more Daytrip Socks
Club Monaco
Damari Sweatshirt
$119.50 $99
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Sweats & Hoodies
Everlane
The Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee
$16
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Tees
BB Dakota
Jack By Amory Sweater Dress
$80
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more BB Dakota Day Dresses
Lacoste
Women's Stretch Wool Jersey Colorblock Sweater Dress
$111.99
from Lacoste
Buy Now See more Lacoste Dresses
Nordstrom Rack Dresses
Solutions Ruched Sleeve Sweater Dress
$85 $39.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Dresses
RE/DONE
Vintage White Graphic Tee Long Sleeve
$330
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Longsleeve Tops
Eberjey
Gisele PJ Set
$120
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Eberjey Pajamas
west elm
Faux Fur Chevron Throw
$89 $59
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Seasonal Decor
BDG
Jesse Oversized Cardigan
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BDG Cardigans
Diptyque
Feu De Bois Candle/6.5 oz.
$64
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Diptyque Candles
Eberjey
Gisele Sleepshirt
$89
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Eberjey Pajamas
Everlane
The Cashmere Sweatpant
$140
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Activewear Pants
Gucci
Technical jersey jogging pant
$2,200
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Pants
Totokaelo Hats
Reinhard Plank Light Grey Short Angora Beanie
$155
from Totokaelo
Buy Now See more Totokaelo Hats
I.AM.GIA
Forever 21 Faux Fur Open-Toe Slides
H&M Short Hooded Sweatshirt
Nordstrom Cuddle Up Faux Fur Pouch
Coach Rexy Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater
Echo Classic Velvet Tech Gloves
Rebecca Minkoff Fringe Skinny Scarf
Madewell Velvet Wrap Bodysuit
Opening Ceremony Logo Hem Hoodie
Champion Logo Fleece Sweatshirt
Daytrip Velvet Socks
Club Monaco Damari Sweatshirt
Everlane The Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee
BB Dakota Jack by Amory Sweater Dress
Lacoste Colorblock Sweater Dress
Solutions Ruched Sleeve Sweater Dress
Re/Done Vintage White Graphic Tee Long Sleeve
Eberjey Gisele PJ Set
West Elm Faux Fur Chevron Throw
BDG Jesse Oversized Cardigan
Diptyque Feu De Bois Candle
Eberjey Gisele Sleepshirt
Everlane The Cashmere Sweatpant
Gucci Technical Jersey Jogging Pant
Reinhard Plank Grey Angora Beanie
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionWinter FashionGift GuideWinterHolidayFallFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
I.AM.GIA Pixie Coat
from iamgia.com
$84
Forever 21
Faux Fur Open-Toe Slides
from Forever 21
$18
H&M
Short Hooded Sweatshirt
from H&M
$24.99$14.99
Nordstrom
Cuddle Up Faux Fur Pouch - Ivory
from Nordstrom
$25
Coach
1941 Rexy Crewneck Sweater
from Coach
$695
J.Crew
Fair isle turtleneck sweater
from J.Crew
$98
Echo
Classic Velvet Tech Gloves
from Bloomingdale's
$39
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Fringe Velvet Skinny Scarf
from Nordstrom
$58
Madewell
Velvet Wrap Bodysuit
from Madewell
$59.50
Opening Ceremony
Logo Hem Cotton Hoodie
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$175
Champion
Logo Fleece Sweatshirt - 100% Exclusive
from Bloomingdale's
$45
Daytrip
Velvet Socks
from Buckle
$9
Club Monaco
Damari Sweatshirt
from Club Monaco
$119.50$99
Everlane
The Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee
from Everlane
$16
BB Dakota
Jack By Amory Sweater Dress
from shopbop.com
$80
Lacoste
Women's Stretch Wool Jersey Colorblock Sweater Dress
from Lacoste
$111.99
Nordstrom Rack
Solutions Ruched Sleeve Sweater Dress
from Nordstrom Rack
$85$39.97
RE/DONE
Vintage White Graphic Tee Long Sleeve
from Totokaelo
$330
Eberjey
Gisele PJ Set
from shopbop.com
$120
west elm
Faux Fur Chevron Throw
from west elm
$89$59
BDG
Jesse Oversized Cardigan
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Diptyque
Feu De Bois Candle/6.5 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$64
Eberjey
Gisele Sleepshirt
from Bloomingdale's
$89
Everlane
The Cashmere Sweatpant
from Everlane
$140
Gucci
Technical jersey jogging pant
from Gucci
$2,200
Totokaelo
Reinhard Plank Light Grey Short Angora Beanie
from Totokaelo
$155
Shop More
west elm Seasonal Decor SHOP MORE
west elm
Mongolian Lamb Pillow Cover - Rosette (Square)
from west elm
$79
west elm
Faux Fur Chevron Throw
from west elm
$89
west elm
Mixed Eucalyptus Wreath
from west elm
$59
west elm
Glass Teardrop Ornament - Gold
from west elm
$5
west elm
Accordion Paper Trees
from west elm
$19
Champion Sweats & Hoodies SHOP MORE
MR PORTER
Todd Snyder + Champion Mélange Fleece-Back Cotton-Blend Hoodie
from MR PORTER
$170
Champion
Hoodie With Script Logo In Gray
from Asos
$116
Champion
Hoodie With Script Logo In Stone
from Asos
$116
Champion
Hoodie With Small Logo In Burgundy
from Asos
$109
Champion
Hoodie With All Over Logo Print In Pink Exclusive To ASOS
from Asos
$123
Totokaelo Hats SHOP MORE
Vetements
Black Reworked Caps
from Totokaelo
$290
Totokaelo
Reinhard Plank Light Grey Short Angora Beanie
from Totokaelo
$155
Acne Studios
Steel Grey Solia H Wool
from Totokaelo
$160
Jacquemus
Black Le Chapeau Avignon
from Totokaelo
$555
Comme des Garcons
Black Wide Brim Bowler Hat
from Totokaelo
$438
Madewell Scarves & Wraps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
50 Gifts Teenage Girls Will Adore — All Under $50
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Holiday Food
80+ Gifts For the Junk Foodie in Your Life
by Anna Monette Roberts
Holiday Fashion
45 Ultrastylish Gifts For Your Frequent-Flier Friends
by Catherine Park
west elm Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Shopping
14 Home Splurges You Should've Bought Years Ago
by Angela Elias
Holiday Food
These Festive Food Ornaments Will Take Your Tree to a Tasty New Level
by Brinton Parker
Gift Guide
Score Major Points With 21 Gifts For Meeting the Family
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Food
28 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!
by Rebecca Brown
Diptyque Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Beauty Products Review
100 Iconic Products You Need to Check Off Your Beauty Bucket List
by Emily Orofino
Gift Guide
Thoughtful Gifts to Give According to Your Best Friend's Zodiac Sign
by Kate McKenna
Shopping Guide
50 Fun and Affordable Gifts For Three Kings' Day
by Kelsey Garcia
Holiday Beauty
Forget Makeup — These 14 Candles Are What Every Beauty-Lover Wants This Season
by Krista Jones
west elm Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
curlsandcashmere
lizmariegalvan
lalabkashi
ccandmikecreative
Champion Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fengwanstheorem
cristinamonti
abbystevens__fashionista
herstyledview
Opening Ceremony Sweats & Hoodies AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
my_fancy_pants
rebeccapiersol
my_fancy_pants
mashasedgwick
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds