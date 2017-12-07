Cozy Holiday Fashion Gifts
26 Cozy Fashion Gifts That'll Give You That Warm and Fuzzy Feeling Inside
There's something special about opening a cozy gift during the holiday season — one that makes you coo, "I'm going to wear this all Winter long!" But we're fashion people, and boring striped socks just won't cut it. And hey, we know the same goes for our friends, sisters, and moms. So we went on a hunt for fashionable finds that'll make us feel warm on the inside and the outside, too.
Whether it's a plush pillow, a slinky pajama set, or a warm sweater to help you brave the cold temperatures, all of these gifts will make you glad it's Winter, believe it or not. Light a fire and get to shopping. Hopefully you've already got the marshmallows and hot chocolate in your kitchen cabinet.
— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak
Women's Fringe Velvet Skinny Scarf
$58
from Nordstrom
Logo Hem Cotton Hoodie
$175
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Logo Fleece Sweatshirt - 100% Exclusive
$45
Damari Sweatshirt
$119.50 $99
from Club Monaco
Women's Stretch Wool Jersey Colorblock Sweater Dress
$111.99
from Lacoste
Solutions Ruched Sleeve Sweater Dress
$85 $39.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Vintage White Graphic Tee Long Sleeve
$330
from Totokaelo
Reinhard Plank Light Grey Short Angora Beanie
$155
from Totokaelo
