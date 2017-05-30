 Skip Nav
15 Cool Graphic T-Shirts With Sayings That Won't Make You Cringe

The other day, I walked into a store and saw a t-shirt with the message "I'll rock your world" splashed across the chest. It made me cringe. Sometimes tees include phrases so lame it's hard to look at them. Luckily, there are also a lot of cool tops with words that make them fun and unique — those are the graphic tees we want. Check out our favorite picks that make a statement without any awkwardness.

The 2 Things This Fashion Editor Always Shops at Target

Shop Brands
Kate Spade · Sub Urban Riot · J.Crew · Gucci · Everlane · Wildfox Couture · Urban Outfitters · Love Moschino
Kate Spade "Oh Hello" Tee
Kate Spade "Oh Hello" Tee

Look closely and you'll see that there are real tassels hanging off of this camel tee ($55).

Kate Spade
Oh hello tee
$78 $55
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tees
Sub Urban Riot I Need More Space Graphic Tee
Sub Urban Riot I Need More Space Graphic Tee

Say it like it is by wearing this graphic tee ($34).

Sub Urban Riot
Women's Sub_Urban Riot I Need More Space Graphic Tee
$34
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Sub Urban Riot Tees
J.Crew "Salut!" T-Shirt
J.Crew "Salut!" T-Shirt

This "Salut!" t-shirt ($33) is worthy of a celebration. Put on statement earrings to dress it up!

J.Crew
"Salut!" T-shirt
$32.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Tees
Sincerely Jules "Dream Often" Graphic Tee
Sincerely Jules "Dream Often" Graphic Tee

One of our favorite fashion bloggers, Julie Sariñana, designed this graphic tee ($49).

Nordstrom Tees
Women's Sincerely Jules 'Dream Often' Graphic Tee
$49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tees
Gucci Black Roaring Tiger T-Shirt
Gucci Black Roaring Tiger T-Shirt

The French phrase on this black t-shirt ($590) translates to "blind love."

Gucci
Black Roaring Tiger T-Shirt
$590
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Gucci Tees
Kate Spade Cactus Tee
Kate Spade Cactus Tee

This cactus tee ($68) includes a little word bubble that says "hug me."

Kate Spade
Cactus tee
$68
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tees
Gucci Sequin Diamond Cotton T-Shirt
Gucci Sequin Diamond Cotton T-Shirt

Pair this diamond cotton t-shirt ($990) with a leather skirt and colorful heels.

Gucci
Sequin diamond cotton t-shirt
$990
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Tees
Everlane The 100% Human Box-Cut Tee
Everlane The 100% Human Box-Cut Tee

For every one of these 100% Human Box-Cut Tees ($22) that is sold, Everlane donates $5 to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Everlane
The 100% Human Box-Cut Tee in Medium Print
$22
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Tees
Twerk Out No Sweat Oversized T-Shirt
Twerk Out No Sweat Oversized T-Shirt

Wear this oversize t-shirt ($23) with your favorite pair of sneakers.

Asos Tees
Twerk Out No Sweat Oversized T-Shirt In Black
$23
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Tees
Ban.do No Bad Days Tee
Ban.do No Bad Days Tee

Send out positive vibes by wearing this light pink tee ($44).

light pink tee
$44
from bando.com
Buy Now
Zara T-Shirt With Embroidered Text
Zara T-Shirt With Embroidered Text

This embroidered t-shirt ($20) is great for a brainstorm meeting at work.

embroidered t-shirt
$20
from zara.com
Buy Now
Wildfox Couture So Clichè Top
Wildfox Couture So Clichè Top

The floral pattern on this graphic top ($88) gives it a feminine twist.

Wildfox Couture
So Cliche Top
$88
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture Tops
Urban Outfitters Lady Gaga Perfect Illusion Tee
Urban Outfitters Lady Gaga Perfect Illusion Tee

We love the image paired with lyrics from Lady Gaga's single on this graphic tee ($28).

Urban Outfitters
Lady Gaga Perfect Illusion Tee
$28
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
America Tee
America Tee

Throw on this America tee ($40) with jean shorts for Fourth of July.

Mindy Mae's Market Tees
America Tee
$39.99
from Mindy Mae's Market
Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Tees
Love Moschino Sleeveless T-Shirt
Love Moschino Sleeveless T-Shirt

This millennial pink sleeveless t-shirt ($88) would be fun to wear to a carnival or fair.

Love Moschino
OFFICIAL STORE Sleeveless t-shirt
$175 $88
from Moschino
Buy Now See more Love Moschino Sleeveless Tops
Summer FashionSummerT-shirtsShopping
