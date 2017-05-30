5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Cute Graphic T-Shirts 15 Cool Graphic T-Shirts With Sayings That Won't Make You Cringe May 30, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The other day, I walked into a store and saw a t-shirt with the message "I'll rock your world" splashed across the chest. It made me cringe. Sometimes tees include phrases so lame it's hard to look at them. Luckily, there are also a lot of cool tops with words that make them fun and unique — those are the graphic tees we want. Check out our favorite picks that make a statement without any awkwardness. RelatedThe 2 Things This Fashion Editor Always Shops at Target Shop Brands Kate Spade · Sub Urban Riot · J.Crew · Gucci · Everlane · Wildfox Couture · Urban Outfitters · Love Moschino Kate Spade "Oh Hello" Tee Look closely and you'll see that there are real tassels hanging off of this camel tee ($55). Kate Spade Oh hello tee $78 $55 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tees Sub Urban Riot I Need More Space Graphic Tee Say it like it is by wearing this graphic tee ($34). Sub Urban Riot Women's Sub_Urban Riot I Need More Space Graphic Tee $34 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Sub Urban Riot Tees J.Crew "Salut!" T-Shirt This "Salut!" t-shirt ($33) is worthy of a celebration. Put on statement earrings to dress it up! J.Crew "Salut!" T-shirt $32.50 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Tees Sincerely Jules "Dream Often" Graphic Tee One of our favorite fashion bloggers, Julie Sariñana, designed this graphic tee ($49). Nordstrom Tees Women's Sincerely Jules 'Dream Often' Graphic Tee $49 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Tees Gucci Black Roaring Tiger T-Shirt The French phrase on this black t-shirt ($590) translates to "blind love." Gucci Black Roaring Tiger T-Shirt $590 from SSENSE Buy Now See more Gucci Tees Kate Spade Cactus Tee This cactus tee ($68) includes a little word bubble that says "hug me." Kate Spade Cactus tee $68 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Tees Gucci Sequin Diamond Cotton T-Shirt Pair this diamond cotton t-shirt ($990) with a leather skirt and colorful heels. Gucci Sequin diamond cotton t-shirt $990 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Tees Everlane The 100% Human Box-Cut Tee For every one of these 100% Human Box-Cut Tees ($22) that is sold, Everlane donates $5 to the American Civil Liberties Union. Everlane The 100% Human Box-Cut Tee in Medium Print $22 from Everlane Buy Now See more Everlane Tees Twerk Out No Sweat Oversized T-Shirt Wear this oversize t-shirt ($23) with your favorite pair of sneakers. Asos Tees Twerk Out No Sweat Oversized T-Shirt In Black $23 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Tees Ban.do No Bad Days Tee Send out positive vibes by wearing this light pink tee ($44). light pink tee $44 from bando.com Buy Now Zara T-Shirt With Embroidered Text This embroidered t-shirt ($20) is great for a brainstorm meeting at work. embroidered t-shirt $20 from zara.com Buy Now Wildfox Couture So Clichè Top The floral pattern on this graphic top ($88) gives it a feminine twist. Wildfox Couture So Cliche Top $88 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture Tops Urban Outfitters Lady Gaga Perfect Illusion Tee We love the image paired with lyrics from Lady Gaga's single on this graphic tee ($28). Urban Outfitters Lady Gaga Perfect Illusion Tee $28 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees America Tee Throw on this America tee ($40) with jean shorts for Fourth of July. Mindy Mae's Market Tees America Tee $39.99 from Mindy Mae's Market Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Tees Love Moschino Sleeveless T-Shirt This millennial pink sleeveless t-shirt ($88) would be fun to wear to a carnival or fair. Love Moschino OFFICIAL STORE Sleeveless t-shirt $175 $88 from Moschino Buy Now See more Love Moschino Sleeveless Tops Share this post Summer FashionSummerT-shirtsShopping