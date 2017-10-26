 Skip Nav
Dakota Johnson Wore a Sparkly, $15,000 Dress to a Wedding Like It Was No Big Deal

Talent manager and producer Guy Oseary celebrated his vow renewal to Brazilian model Michelle Alves in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Even though the pair have technically been married since 2006, they called their celebration a wedding. The star-studded affair included celebrities like Madonna, Bono, and Karen Elson, just to name a few.

While the couple wore head-to-toe white ensembles at the ceremony (which took place right in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue), we couldn't help but be awestruck by Dakota Johnson's outfit. The actress wore a stunning sequined Gucci dress that had "Loved" written under the collar. Dakota's sparkly wedding guest dress costs a staggering $15,000. Keep reading to see Dakota's ensemble and buy her exact dress, along with similar, more affordable sparkly options.

The Exact Dress Dakota Wore
Theia Scarlet Sequin Gown
Temperley London Wild Horse Dress
DVF Long-Sleeve Tailored Sequin Mini Dress
Carolina Herrera Silk Sequin Gown
Rachel Rachel Roy Plus Sequined Dress
