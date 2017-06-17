 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Is the Reason For the #Boycott Dolce & Gabbana Tees You See Everywhere
Dolce & Gabbana is known to be a brand tied to controversy. And once Melania Trump began wearing the label — for her her official White House portrait, her move to Washington DC, and to the G7 Summit, this time opting for a floral coat that rang in at $51,000 — chaos ensued. Angry Instagram users commented on Stefano Gabbana's posts that thanked the first lady for choosing his designs, writing "#boycottdolcegabbana.

While the duo behind the Italian fashion house could have simply shrugged off their followers (dressing Melania is every designer's own prerogative), they launched a line of men's and women's #Boycott T-shirts that are meant to mock their "haters." Stefano also posted a video that documents a rally of people in the streets, wearing the tops and holding signs scrawled with "#Boycott." Scroll for a look at the shirts might just be imprinted with the hashtag, but have a glaring hidden message that speaks to politics.

