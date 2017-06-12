 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Took a Style Tip From Jackie Kennedy For Her White House Arrival

Ever since Melania Trump wore a powder blue coat to the 2017 Inauguration, which reminded many people of Jackie Kennedy's famous silhouettes, we've recognized similarities between the two women in the wardrobe department. Whether or not Melania is influenced by Jackie's iconic first lady style is unclear. But when she finally arrived at the White House along with her son, Barron (the duo is staying for good this time), we picked up on yet another familiar outfit combination.

For casual outings, Jackie used to opt for a pair of cropped tailored pants and a neutral t-shirt. She wore dark oversize sunglasses on many occasions and a print, if any, was usually limited to an accessory, such as a head scarf.

When Melania touched down, her look seemed to follow suit. She tucked a white tank top into twill Bally trousers, which complemented the shade of her Hermès Birkin bag. The shorter cut on her pants revealed striped pumps, and Melania's sunglasses, though more square in shape than Jackie's (and perhaps fierce, if you will), were appropriately dark — the official undercover touch. Scroll for a look at the chosen ensemble on both Jackie and Melania.

