Zoom in on Emily Ratajkowski's Bikini, and You Might Trade in Your Own For Good

If you already have a go-to black bikini, don't feel as though we're hating on it. But the one Emily Ratajkowski wore in Malibu takes the typical triangle suit to the next level. When you zoom in close, you'll find that the model and activist chose separates with tiny gold beads woven into the straps, both by Sommer Swim.

Since Emily is a fan of accessorizing her beach look with body chains, pendant necklaces, this Lack of Color sun hat, and her signature Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, it made perfect sense for her to play up the glimmer in a subtly embellished bikini like this one. The adornments might be small and simple, but they add to Emily's glow from afar, and we're into it. If you are too, you can secure her exact two-piece or similar options ahead.

Shop Emily's Bikini
Sommer Swim Iman Bottoms ($59)
Sommer Swim Gisele Top
from sommerswim.com
$59
Sommer Swim Iman Bottoms
from sommerswim.com
$59
H&M
Push-up Bikini Top
from H&M
$19
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$14.99$7.99
Vix Paula Hermanny
Black Lucy Bikini Top 8149711
from Swimoutlet
$122
Vix Paula Hermanny
Black Long Tie Full Bikini Bottom 8149712
from Swimoutlet
$106
Stella McCartney
Triangle Bikini Top
from Goop
$115$69
Stella McCartney
Timeless Basic Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$95
Nanette Lepore
Origami Pleats Vixen Triangle Top Women's Swimwear
from Zappos
$80
Nanette Lepore
Origami Pleats Vamp Bottom Women's Swimwear
from Zappos
$76$58.52
Pilyq
Onyx Braided Bikini
from shoptiques.com
$160
Vix Paula Hermanny Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Vix Paula Hermanny
Women's Rustic Ripple Side Tie Bikini Bottoms
from Nordstrom
$84
Vix Paula Hermanny
Women's Duchesse Bia Bikini Bottoms
from Nordstrom
$88
Vix Paula Hermanny
Solid Thai Halter Top in Burgundy
from REVOLVE
$114$57
Vix Paula Hermanny
Embellished Swimsuit Bottom w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$75
Vix Paula Hermanny
Dot Basic Bikini Bottom in Black
from REVOLVE
$88$43
Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Embroidered Bikini - Storm blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$370
Stella McCartney
Animal-Print Fold-Over Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$140$70
Stella McCartney
One-Shoulder Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$195$97.50
Stella McCartney
Vintage Florals Tie Side Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$105$52.50
Stella McCartney
Animal Wrap Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$175$87.50
Pilyq Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Pilyq
Women's Ruched Bikini Bottoms
from Nordstrom
$64
Pilyq
Strappy Troy Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$72$50.40
Pilyq
Crochet Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$108$75.60
Pilyq
Women's Reversible Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$84
Pilyq
Print-Front Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$68$47.60
Vix Paula Hermanny Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Pilyq Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
