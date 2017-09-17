Zoom in on Emily Ratajkowski's Bikini, and You Might Trade in Your Own For Good

If you already have a go-to black bikini, don't feel as though we're hating on it. But the one Emily Ratajkowski wore in Malibu takes the typical triangle suit to the next level. When you zoom in close, you'll find that the model and activist chose separates with tiny gold beads woven into the straps, both by Sommer Swim.

Since Emily is a fan of accessorizing her beach look with body chains, pendant necklaces, this Lack of Color sun hat, and her signature Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, it made perfect sense for her to play up the glimmer in a subtly embellished bikini like this one. The adornments might be small and simple, but they add to Emily's glow from afar, and we're into it. If you are too, you can secure her exact two-piece or similar options ahead.