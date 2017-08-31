Emily Ratajkowski's Bikini Looks Comfortable Enough to Sleep in When You Zoom In Close

When Emily Ratajkowski uploaded yet another bikinigram, we shook our heads in disbelief. "How filled to the brim can one woman's swim drawer possibly be?" we wondered. This particular bandeau design matched Emily's '80s-inspired visor-top sunglasses and — get this — it was terrycloth. That means it practically feels like a towel, and we are so on board with a no-tan-lines, throw-on-and-go piece like that.

Then it came to us . . . Emily's suit looked familiar. In fact, she wore it in Cannes a few months back, only we didn't recognize its texture then. When you read on, you'll find that Emily's top goes with a cheeky high-rise bottom. But Emily's just like us. She knows that all it takes is a little varied accessorizing to make a bikini seem brand new. Read on to shop for inspired suits in interesting, feel-good fabrics.