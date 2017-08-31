 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Emily Ratajkowski's Bikini Looks Comfortable Enough to Sleep in When You Zoom In Close

When Emily Ratajkowski uploaded yet another bikinigram, we shook our heads in disbelief. "How filled to the brim can one woman's swim drawer possibly be?" we wondered. This particular bandeau design matched Emily's '80s-inspired visor-top sunglasses and — get this — it was terrycloth. That means it practically feels like a towel, and we are so on board with a no-tan-lines, throw-on-and-go piece like that.

Then it came to us . . . Emily's suit looked familiar. In fact, she wore it in Cannes a few months back, only we didn't recognize its texture then. When you read on, you'll find that Emily's top goes with a cheeky high-rise bottom. But Emily's just like us. She knows that all it takes is a little varied accessorizing to make a bikini seem brand new. Read on to shop for inspired suits in interesting, feel-good fabrics.

Related
The Emily Ratajkowski Swimsuit You Should Copy Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Boohoo Mexico Boutique Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Marie-Louise Terry Wrap Bikini Set
Patina Lycra Bandeau Bikini
Mara Hoffman Terry Bikini
Leah Shlaer Vida Bikini
Start Slideshow
SwimsuitsEmily RatajkowskiSummer FashionCelebrity BikiniBikinisSwimwearGet The LookSummerModelsCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop More
CoutureCandy Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
CoutureCandy
Montce Swim - Dusty Rose La Caletta Top X Pink Stripes High Rise Bottom Bikini Set
from CoutureCandy
$122
CoutureCandy
Montce Swim - Olive Braided T-Top X Euro Bottom Bikini Set
from CoutureCandy
$92
Voda Swim
Black Seamless Cutout Bottom
from CoutureCandy
$66
Voda Swim
White Pleated String Bikini Bottom
from CoutureCandy
$59
Voda Swim
Hot Coral Cutout Hipster Bottom
from CoutureCandy
$66
boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
boohoo
Gingham Bardot Bikini Top
from Asos
$17.50
boohoo
Dubai Gingham Bardot High Leg Bikini
from boohoo
$42$22
boohoo
Hawaii Gingham Bardot High Leg Bikini
from boohoo
$32
boohoo
Sydney Boutique Floral Embroidered Bardot Bikini
from boohoo
$40
boohoo
Nina Boutique Reversible Crochet Bikini
from boohoo
$50
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Mara Hoffman
Scoop Neck Bikini
from shopbop.com
$105$73.50
Mara Hoffman
Bandeau Tie Back Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$115$57.50
Mara Hoffman
Crisscross Side High Waist Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$115
Mara Hoffman
Tie-Front High-Waist Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$130$65
Mara Hoffman
Wrap Around Triangle Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$125$62.50
boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Here With All the Swimwear Inspiration You'll Ever Need
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Bride-Squad 1-Piece Is Perfection — and You'll Want It So Badly
by Alessandra Foresto
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Swapped Her Favorite String Bikini For This Summer's Hottest Trend
by Perri Konecky
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
You'll Be Wearing 1 of These Bikinis on Fourth of July — Mark Our Word
by Alessandra Foresto
CoutureCandy Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tanyarng
jbyjilly
casiraghistyle
cuppajyo
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ekammeyer
hellofashionblog
fairaporter
everydaypursuits
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds