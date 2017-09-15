Emily Ratajkowski Styled Her '80s-Inspired Look With the Perfect High-Octane Heels

After stopping traffic in her Cher Horowitz-inspired ensemble, Emily Ratajkowski was seen at Fashion Week wearing a glam-rock ensemble that looked like something straight out of the '80s. For the Marc Jacobs show, Emily paired a white fringe top by the brand with high-waisted Khaite jeans and a cheetah-print belt. She finished off her outfit with the perfect high-octane heels. The model rocked a pair of red, jewel-encrusted satin pumps by Manolo Blahnik. Have a look at her full outfit ahead, and then buy the exact cherry-colored heels she was wearing too.