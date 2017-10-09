 Skip Nav
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Pair of Shoes You'd Never Expect to See With Track Pants

Emily Ratajkowski marched right into the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in a very bold look. Once she arrived, she might have changed into a printed silk dress, but before that, it was all casual separates — capped off with a pair of white patent booties. An unexpected shoe choice, we know, but Emily made it work, baring her midriff in a slashed crop top that she met with Adidas joggers.

Perhaps all the gold jewelry helped to complement and play up Emily's fancy feet, which definitely stood out against sweats. Nevertheless, we're now thinking of trying the combination out for ourselves. Just tuck a pair of sporty tapered pants into your '80s style boots, and you're ready to go. It's a pretty good Summer-to-Fall transitional outfit for when you're running errands, no?

Emily Ratajkowski's Summer Dresses Aren't Just Cute, They're Easy to Wear Too

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds