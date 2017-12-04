 Skip Nav
Emily Ratajkowski Is Giving Us Major Cher Horowitz Vibes With This Yellow Plaid Outfit
Emily Ratajkowski Is Giving Us Major Cher Horowitz Vibes With This Yellow Plaid Outfit

Emily Ratajkowski is all for '90s fashion. The supermodel attended a basketball game wearing a chic yellow plaid set that consisted of a corset top and high-waisted bottoms by the brand Miauo. She finished her look off with a pair of white ankle-strap heels and a bright yellow The Kooples handbag that she codesigned with the brand.

Emily seemed to take a page right out of Clueless character Cher Horowitz's style book. The yellow plaid print is similar to the one Cher famously wore in the movie. In addition to the retro pattern, tube tops and flared pants were trendy in the '90s, making this ensemble feel like a true throwback.

Emily actually rocked a similar plaid look earlier on in the year from I.AM.GIA — a label other models have been rocking recently. Keep reading to have a closer look at her full ensemble ahead, and buy her exact outfit, as well as similar styles.

Cher Horowitz in Clueless
