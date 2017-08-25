Emily Ratajkowski's Outfit Looks Supersporty, Until Your Eyes Land on Her Shoes

There's always something about Emily Ratajkowski's outfits that will catch your eye. Our attention landed directly on her crop top and track pants combo when she headed to the Kate Somerville spa. It was a rather sporty look for the pampering session, and we were loving her electric blue bottoms from A'GACI until we saw her shoes. Then, we became obsessed with those.

Instead of your standard sneaker and track pants pairing, Emily wore a pair of checkered mules. The unexpected footwear choice gave the outfit instant street style cred and was athleisure at its finest. The model added more color to her ensemble by toting a burgundy backpack. If you're feeling inspired by her look, shop her exact pants for $33 as well as some checkered shoe options ahead.