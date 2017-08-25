 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Emily Ratajkowski's Outfit Looks Supersporty, Until Your Eyes Land on Her Shoes

There's always something about Emily Ratajkowski's outfits that will catch your eye. Our attention landed directly on her crop top and track pants combo when she headed to the Kate Somerville spa. It was a rather sporty look for the pampering session, and we were loving her electric blue bottoms from A'GACI until we saw her shoes. Then, we became obsessed with those.

Instead of your standard sneaker and track pants pairing, Emily wore a pair of checkered mules. The unexpected footwear choice gave the outfit instant street style cred and was athleisure at its finest. The model added more color to her ensemble by toting a burgundy backpack. If you're feeling inspired by her look, shop her exact pants for $33 as well as some checkered shoe options ahead.

Related
Emily Ratajkowski's Summer Dresses Aren't Just Cute, They're Easy to Wear Too

A’GACI Heidi Contrast Trouser Pant
$33
Buy Now
Emily Ratajkowski's Outfit Looks Supersporty, Until Your Eyes Land on Her Shoes
Emily Ratajkowski's Outfit Looks Supersporty, Until Your Eyes Land on Her Shoes
Emily Ratajkowski's Outfit Looks Supersporty, Until Your Eyes Land on Her Shoes
A’GACI Heidi Contrast Trouser Pant ($33)
Asos Track Pants
Maggie Marilyn Track Pants
Tory Sport Track Pants
Parme Marin Chess Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell Mules
Stella McCartney Pumps
Start Slideshow
AthleisureEmily RatajkowskiCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookPantsModelsFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Stella McCartney Pumps SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
Tan Pointed Heels
from SSENSE
$725$218
Stella McCartney
Pointed Toe Pumps
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$725$399
Stella McCartney
Checkered Point Toe Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,180$472
Stella McCartney
Tan Patent Pointed Heels
from SSENSE
$725$218
Stella McCartney
Black Patent Pointed Heels
from SSENSE
$725$218
MODA OPERANDI Sandals SHOP MORE
Aquazzura
Tropicana Sandals
from MODA OPERANDI
$850$485
Alexandre Birman
M'O Exclusive Clarita Satin Sandals
from MODA OPERANDI
$595
Giuseppe Zanotti
Banded Heel Sandal
from MODA OPERANDI
$895$349
Aquazzura
Snake Vera Sandals
from MODA OPERANDI
$895$362
Alexandre Birman
Mabelha Platform Sandal
from MODA OPERANDI
$595$303
Jeffrey Campbell Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Doshi Woven Mule
from Nordstrom
$99.95
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Ravis Beaded Mule
from Nordstrom
$154.95
Jeffrey Campbell
Beaton Mules
from shopbop.com
$130
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Rosebays Studded Mule
from Nordstrom
$129.95
Jeffrey Campbell
Women's Ravis Embellished Loafer Mule
from Nordstrom
$149.95
shopbop.com Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Has Been Wearing This Pair of Leggings For Years
by Celia Fernandez
Holiday
The Freshest Gifts For Your Sushi-Loving Friend
by Perri Konecky
Halloween
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With One of These 43 Pieces
by Alessandra Foresto
Shopping Guide
Get in the Patriotic Spirit With All-American Red, White, and Blue Activewear
by Dominique Astorino
Stella McCartney Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
wanderlustkyla
shandarogers_
shandarogers_
julietangus
MODA OPERANDI Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
figtny
rachaeladele
paularallis
districtofchic
Jeffrey Campbell Mules & Clogs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sierrachantal
meagansmoda
girlabouttownfashion
thechristiecash
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds