Exactly What Bella Hadid and the Victoria's Secret Angels Wore on the Plane to Shanghai

Models are photographed off the runway for their flawless off-duty outfits — especially coming from the airport. (Somehow, they make even sweats look sexy.) One of the mostly highly photographed travel-outfit events is when the Victoria's Secret Angels all fly abroad for the brand's eagerly anticipated annual fashion show.

For the 2017 event, we chatted with the models backstage beforehand to find out what they wore on the plane ride to Shanghai to look comfy and cute. Spoiler: '90s-inspired track suits and Adidas Stan Smiths are coming in hot for Winter.