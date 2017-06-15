6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer How to Wear White Boots in the Summer Gigi Hadid's a Fan of the White Bootie For Summer — and You Will be Too June 15, 2017 by Marina Liao 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You'll have to make room for one more shoe in your closet: the little white boot. We spotted street style stars in them during Fashion Week, and now they've made their way onto models like Gigi Hadid. Though we predicted the shoe would be popular for Fall '17, trendsetters aren't waiting around — they're wearing their white boots now. Whether styled with a gingham skirt or a pair of jeans, these are proving to be the most versatile choice for Summer. You'll see plenty of A-listers stepping out in designs by Balenciaga or Stuart Weitzman, but there are plenty of similar options out there. Ahead, we rounded up some white boots you can buy now and wear now, along with the outfit inspiration to match. It's time to give your sneakers a break. RelatedSelena Gomez Dressed Up in a Head-to-Toe White Ensemble That's Perfect For Summer Shop Brands Forever 21 · Isabel Marant · Chloé · Steve Madden · Balenciaga · Alexandre Birman · Rag & Bone · Gianvito Rossi · Stuart Weitzman Image Source: Getty Image Source: Backgrid Pull a Selena Gomez by dressing head-to-toe in white. It's the Summer alternative to wearing all black in Winter. Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek Aimee Song paired leather with leather in her boots and a navy lace skirt. Image Source: Courtesy of Adam Lippes Designer Adam Lippes incorporated the white boot in his Resort '18 collection, pairing it with a striped maxi. Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig Style influencer Alexandra Lapp wore her white booties with a ruffled gingham skirt and turtleneck sweater. Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Of course Gigi Hadid is on the trend. She wore the popular Stuart Weitzman Clingy boots with her Nickelodeon cropped sweatshirt, Stalvey bag, and Frame jeans. Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek The next time you're about to wear sneakers with your shorts or hoodie, consider switching to a white boot. It makes for instant street style perfection. Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek Model Bregje Heinen coordinated her boots with her Chanel bag and wore a denim shirtdress. Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth Like Gigi, Kendall Jenner's also a fan of Stuart Weitzman boots. She wore hers with a Dolce & Gabbana dress to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Image Source: Getty / Gotham Later, Kendall went for a monochrome look by pairing her boots with a corset-clad frilled minidress. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pointed Faux Leather Ankle Boots $48$33.60 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots Isabel Marant Women's Rilows Leather Ankle boots $540 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Boots Chloé Leather-paneled Canvas Ankle Boots - Off-white $875$525 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Chloé Boots Farfetch Boots Olivier Theyskens Mid-heel ankle boots with hook and eye detailing $1,613$967.77 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Boots mytheresa Boots Dorateymur Exclusive to mytheresa.com – Nizip patent leather ankle boots $525 from mytheresa Buy Now See more mytheresa Boots Asos Boots KG Kurt Geiger KG Delia Kitten heel Boot $143$121 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Boots Steve Madden Rival $129.95 from Steve Madden Buy Now See more Steve Madden Boots Balenciaga Leather Ankle Boots - White $1,015 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Balenciaga Boots Alexandre Birman Leather Bibiana Watersnake Booties $775 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Alexandre Birman Boots Rag & Bone Ellis Lamb Leather Ankle Boots $595 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Boots Gianvito Rossi Women's Leather Ankle Boots $995 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Gianvito Rossi Boots Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie $575$345 from Stuart Weitzman Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots Summer FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToGet The LookSummerStreet StyleModelsTrendsBootsShoesShopping