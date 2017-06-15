Gigi Hadid's a Fan of the White Bootie For Summer — and You Will be Too

You'll have to make room for one more shoe in your closet: the little white boot. We spotted street style stars in them during Fashion Week, and now they've made their way onto models like Gigi Hadid. Though we predicted the shoe would be popular for Fall '17, trendsetters aren't waiting around — they're wearing their white boots now. Whether styled with a gingham skirt or a pair of jeans, these are proving to be the most versatile choice for Summer.

You'll see plenty of A-listers stepping out in designs by Balenciaga or Stuart Weitzman, but there are plenty of similar options out there. Ahead, we rounded up some white boots you can buy now and wear now, along with the outfit inspiration to match. It's time to give your sneakers a break.