Gigi Hadid's a Fan of the White Bootie For Summer — and You Will be Too

How to Wear White Boots in the Summer

Of course Gigi Hadid is on the trend. She wore the popular Stuart Weitzman Clingy boots with her Nickelodeon cropped sweatshirt, Stalvey bag, and Frame jeans.

You'll have to make room for one more shoe in your closet: the little white boot. We spotted street style stars in them during Fashion Week, and now they've made their way onto models like Gigi Hadid. Though we predicted the shoe would be popular for Fall '17, trendsetters aren't waiting around — they're wearing their white boots now. Whether styled with a gingham skirt or a pair of jeans, these are proving to be the most versatile choice for Summer.

You'll see plenty of A-listers stepping out in designs by Balenciaga or Stuart Weitzman, but there are plenty of similar options out there. Ahead, we rounded up some white boots you can buy now and wear now, along with the outfit inspiration to match. It's time to give your sneakers a break.

Selena Gomez Dressed Up in a Head-to-Toe White Ensemble That's Perfect For Summer

Image Source: Getty
Pull a Selena Gomez by dressing head-to-toe in white. It's the Summer alternative to wearing all black in Winter.
Image Source: Backgrid

Pull a Selena Gomez by dressing head-to-toe in white. It's the Summer alternative to wearing all black in Winter.

Aimee Song paired leather with leather in her boots and a navy lace skirt.
Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek

Aimee Song paired leather with leather in her boots and a navy lace skirt.

Designer Adam Lippes incorporated the white boot in his Resort '18 collection, pairing it with a striped maxi.
Image Source: Courtesy of Adam Lippes

Designer Adam Lippes incorporated the white boot in his Resort '18 collection, pairing it with a striped maxi.

Style influencer Alexandra Lapp wore her white booties with a ruffled gingham skirt and turtleneck sweater.
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig

Style influencer Alexandra Lapp wore her white booties with a ruffled gingham skirt and turtleneck sweater.

Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall

The next time you're about to wear sneakers with your shorts or hoodie, consider switching to a white boot. It makes for instant street style perfection.
Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek

Model Bregje Heinen coordinated her boots with her Chanel bag and wore a denim shirtdress.
Image Source: Getty / Timur Emek

Like Gigi, Kendall Jenner's also a fan of Stuart Weitzman boots. She wore hers with a Dolce & Gabbana dress to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
Image Source: Getty / Andrew Toth

Later, Kendall went for a monochrome look by pairing her boots with a corset-clad frilled minidress.
Image Source: Getty / Gotham

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Pointed Faux Leather Ankle Boots
$48$33.60
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots
Isabel Marant
Women's Rilows Leather Ankle boots
$540
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Boots
Chloé
Leather-paneled Canvas Ankle Boots - Off-white
$875$525
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Boots
Farfetch Boots
Olivier Theyskens Mid-heel ankle boots with hook and eye detailing
$1,613$967.77
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Boots
mytheresa Boots
Dorateymur Exclusive to mytheresa.com – Nizip patent leather ankle boots
$525
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more mytheresa Boots
Asos Boots
KG Kurt Geiger KG Delia Kitten heel Boot
$143$121
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Boots
Steve Madden
Rival
$129.95
from Steve Madden
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Boots
Balenciaga
Leather Ankle Boots - White
$1,015
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Boots
Alexandre Birman
Leather Bibiana Watersnake Booties
$775
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Alexandre Birman Boots
Rag & Bone
Ellis Lamb Leather Ankle Boots
$595
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Boots
Gianvito Rossi
Women's Leather Ankle Boots
$995
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Gianvito Rossi Boots
Stuart Weitzman
The Clinger Bootie
$575$345
from Stuart Weitzman
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Summer FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToGet The LookSummerStreet StyleModelsTrendsBootsShoesShopping
