14 Easy Ways to Style Your White Boots This Fall

White boots have surprisingly become one of the biggest Summer trends with celebs like Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez wearing them on the regular. We already predicted the shoe would be popular for Fall '17, and fashion girls all over can't get enough of this unsung wardrobe hero. Just like your classic black ankle boots, these stark white counterparts are proving to be just as versatile. Whether you're styling them with a chunky sweater or a chic denim dress, here are 14 easy ways to wear your white boots this Fall.

Selena Gomez Dressed Up in a Head-to-Toe White Ensemble That's Perfect for Summer

Opt for a preppy look by pairing a checkered skirt with a collared shirt.
Have a major moment in stripes by pairing a dress with thigh-high white boots.
Take a cue from Rihanna and wear your white booties with a neon hoodie and ripped jeans.
Throw on a bomber jacket over a simple tee and style it with a pleated skirt.
Choose a graphic printed skirt and style it with your favorite knitted sweater.
Wear a pair of distressed jeans with an ankle-length tartan duster. Finish your look off with a leather jacket and a statement bag.
Make your white boots a focal point by styling them with cropped jeans. Add a pop of color with a bright colored jacket.
Tuck a white sweater into a pair of high-waisted jeans. Complete your casual Fall look with a beige trench coat.
One way to wear a miniskirt in the Fall is to style it with a sweater and a pea coat.
Make your white boots pop by wearing them with a leopard-print coat.
Cinch in your waist with a belted denim dress and match your boots with a chain-link purse.
