43 Unbelievably Stylish Luggage Gifts For the Travel Queen

If she loves to travel, chances are she already knows how to pack a carry-on and what she'll wear when she arrives at her destination. But half the fun is getting there, and it would be, well, a little more fun if she looked really cool in transit. We're talking Fendi luggage tags (or the more affordable, kitschy unicorn option), eye-catching suitcases, and functional kits that keep her prized jewelry organized. If she's a jet setter, you know what she wants for the holidays — and this is it.

Tory Burch
Frequent Flyer Gift Set
$375
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Clutches
Herschel
Trade Hard Shell Medium Luggage
$170
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Herschel Bags
Latitu° Royal Purple Hideway Holdall
$895
from latitu.com
Buy Now
Fendi
logo luggage tag
$370
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Fendi Luggage
Rebecca Minkoff
Wythe Weekender With Luggage Tag
$475
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Luggage
Wolf
3 Compartment Travel Jewelry Case with Mirror - Orange
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Wolf Jewelry
trio of pouches
$40
from zarahome.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
The perfect pair shoe bag
$18
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
OYOBox
Mini Eyewear Organizer Case
$135
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more OYOBox Sunglasses
adidas
Trefoil Festival Crossbody Bag
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more adidas Shoulder Bags
Flight 001
Emergency Travel Blanket
$30
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Flight 001 Women's Fashion
Bric's
Bellagio 2.0 30 Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase - Brown
$650
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bric's Rolling Luggage
MUMU
Unicorn Luggage Tag ~ White/Pink
$18
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Luggage
Bag-all
Tall Boot Bag
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Bag-all Women's Fashion
shopbop.com Luggage Sets
Gift Boutique Bags 1-2-3 Luggage Tag Box Set
$16
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Luggage Sets
Flight 001
Luggage Scale
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Flight 001 Luggage
Vera Bradley
Iconic Travel Pill Case
$24
from Vera Bradley
Buy Now See more Vera Bradley Women's Fashion
Oh the Places You'll Go Go Places Jetty Set
$655
from tourparavel.com
Buy Now
Diane von Furstenberg
Lilah 25\" Expandable Spinner
$340 $89.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Rolling Luggage
Tila March
travel clutch
$183
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Tila March Clutches
Royce Leather
Deluxe Watch Roll
$125
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Royce Leather Watches
Bag-all
My Makeup Lined Travel Pouch
$28
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Bag-all Makeup & Travel Bags
CALPAK Baye Small Box Bag
$115
from calpaktravel.com
Buy Now
Globe-trotter
Candy 13 Leather-trimmed Fiberboard Vanity Case - Fuchsia
$1,140 $570
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Globe-trotter Luggage
J.Crew
Jason MarkkTM sneaker cleaning travel kit
$20
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Sneakers
Bag-all
Hairdryer Organizing Bag
$14
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Bag-all Bags
Puma
Fenty by Rihanna Hike Backpack
$350
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Puma Backpacks
Flight 001
To Go Bottles & Jars
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Flight 001 Women's Fashion
Burberry
Bonded-cotton cosmetics case
$730
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Burberry Makeup & Travel Bags
Tommy Hilfiger
Duo-Chrome Hardside 21-Inch Spinner Suitcase in Yellow/Navy
$129.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Tommy Hilfiger Rolling Luggage
CalPak
Power Luggage Tag
$32
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more CalPak Clothes and Shoes
Judith Leiber
Burger Pillbox
$1,188
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Judith Leiber Women's Fashion
Macy's Wallets
ban. do I've Been to Paris Passport Case
$24
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Wallets
Mark & Graham Rolling Luggage
Leather Charger Roll Up
$49 $24.99
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Rolling Luggage
Lizzie Fortunato
Travel Well Zip Pouch In Black
$195 $146.25
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Lizzie Fortunato Clutches
Skagen Large Vertical Phone Wallet
$55
from skagen.com
Buy Now
NET-A-PORTER.COM Beauty Mirrors
Frasco Mirrors - Double-sided Travel Mirror - Gold
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Beauty Mirrors
Gucci
Courrier soft GG Supreme duffle bag
$4,690
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Travel Duffels & Totes
Bag-all
Lost Sock Travel Bag
$14
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Bag-all Socks
Neely & Chloe No 41 Large Vanity Case
$158
from neelyandchloe.com
Buy Now
J.Crew
Pinch Provisions® Minimergency kit
$18
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Beauty Products
Balenciaga
Bazar L leather shopper
$2,050
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Duffels & Totes
