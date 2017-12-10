Fashion Luggage Gifts
43 Unbelievably Stylish Luggage Gifts For the Travel Queen
If she loves to travel, chances are she already knows how to pack a carry-on and what she'll wear when she arrives at her destination. But half the fun is getting there, and it would be, well, a little more fun if she looked really cool in transit. We're talking Fendi luggage tags (or the more affordable, kitschy unicorn option), eye-catching suitcases, and functional kits that keep her prized jewelry organized. If she's a jet setter, you know what she wants for the holidays — and this is it.
Wythe Weekender With Luggage Tag
$475
from Orchard Mile
3 Compartment Travel Jewelry Case with Mirror - Orange
$29.99
from Target
Trefoil Festival Crossbody Bag
$20
Emergency Travel Blanket
$30
Bellagio 2.0 30 Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase - Brown
$650
from Nordstrom
Gift Boutique Bags 1-2-3 Luggage Tag Box Set
$16
Iconic Travel Pill Case
$24
from Vera Bradley
Lilah 25\" Expandable Spinner
$340 $89.97
from Nordstrom Rack
My Makeup Lined Travel Pouch
$28
Candy 13 Leather-trimmed Fiberboard Vanity Case - Fuchsia
$1,140 $570
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Bonded-cotton cosmetics case
$730
from mytheresa
Duo-Chrome Hardside 21-Inch Spinner Suitcase in Yellow/Navy
$129.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
ban. do I've Been to Paris Passport Case
$24
from Macy's
Leather Charger Roll Up
$49 $24.99
from Mark & Graham
Travel Well Zip Pouch In Black
$195 $146.25
from Orchard Mile
Frasco Mirrors - Double-sided Travel Mirror - Gold
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Courrier soft GG Supreme duffle bag
$4,690
from Gucci
Bazar L leather shopper
$2,050
from mytheresa
