Pinterest's Top 10 Style Trends For 2017 Will Make Getting Dressed Much Easier

Fashion Trends on Pinterest 2017

Pinterest's Top 10 Style Trends For 2017 Will Make Getting Dressed Much Easier

If you need more inspo on what to shop for in 2017 and how to dress, Pinterest heard you. Based on in-house data, the company released its top 10 style predictions for the year amongst its 100 trend predictions. So, what exactly is in? Bell sleeves and high-neck tops are a start along with DIY embellishments like patches and pins. More importantly, we can all take note that denim will still be a major player in street style, though this year promises lighter and distressed jean variations. Now that you know exactly what to wear, it's time to start shopping for those pieces. Read on to see Pinterest's full list of trend predictions.

Shop Brands
Image Source: Getty
1 The Bell Sleeve
The Bell Sleeve
Image Source: Getty

It may be time to say bye to the off-the-shoulder look in favor of bell sleeves. We've already seen this trend take hold in 2016, so keep your eyes on it for next year.

Asos
Sweater with Lace Bell Sleeves
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sweaters
Theory
Marah Printed Silk-chiffon Mini Dress - Black
$395
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Theory Dresses
Free People
Lovely Lines Bell-Sleeve Sweater
$168
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Free People Sweaters
Endless Rose
Belle Blouse
$55
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Endless Rose Longsleeve Tops
Tibi
Bell Sleeve Dress
$395 $177.75
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Tibi Cocktail Dresses
For Love & Lemons
Eva Blouse
$126
from Boutique to You
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Tops
2 DIY With Pins, Patches, and Stickers
DIY With Pins, Patches, and Stickers
Image Source: Getty

Make your denim jacket stand out by DIY-ing with patches and pins to your heart's content. With so many inexpensive options to customize your piece, there's no excuse to rock the jacket plain.

Lane Crawford Pins
PINTRILL 'Handmoji' pin set
$35
from Lane Crawford
Buy Now See more Lane Crawford Pins
American Eagle Outfitters
AE New York Patch
$9
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more American Eagle Outfitters Women's Fashion
Garage
4 Pack Unicorn & Diamond Patch Set
$7
from Garage
Buy Now See more Garage Diamond Jewelry
American Eagle Outfitters
AE Love Patch
$9
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more American Eagle Outfitters Women's Fashion
Madewell
x Pintrill® Avocado Friendship Pin Set
$20
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Women's Fashion
Express
i came to break hearts iron-on patch
$4
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Women's Fashion
3 Pajama Dressing
Pajama Dressing
Image Source: Getty

Fashion girls who choose comfort first will be glad to know they can still wear pajama-like tops, dresses, and suit sets in 2017.

Topshop Petite Intimates
Petite cactus pyjama style shirt
$52
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Petite Intimates
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plaid & Lace Slip Dress
$24
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Day Dresses
Rag & Bone
Gabrielle Silk Dot Blouse
$495
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Button Front Tops
Missguided
Khaki Lace Hem Silk Duster Coat
$63
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Coats
Equipment
Odette Washed-silk Pajama Set - Black
$455 $318
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Equipment Pajamas
4 The Shift to Neutrals Like Camel or Khaki
The Shift to Neutrals Like Camel or Khaki
Image Source: Getty

Colors be damned! Neutral tones are popping up everywhere and the shades are versatile enough to pair with everything in your wardrobe.

Max Mara
Wool-blend Bouclé Sweater - Beige
$550
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Max Mara Sweaters
Asos
Sleeveless Jumpsuit In Linen
$65
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pants
H&M
Ribbed Top
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Longsleeve Tops
Jeffrey Campbell
Vionnet Loafers
$100
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Flats
Club Monaco
Daylina Coat
$459
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Coats
3.1 Phillip Lim
ALIX SADDLE CROSSBODY
$950
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more 3.1 Phillip Lim Bags
5 Denim With Flair
Denim With Flair
Image Source: Getty

Breathe a sigh of relief: denim's still in for next year. The styles that will be in vary from lighter shades to distressed jeans.

BDG
Girlfriend High-Rise Jean - Light Wash
$69
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BDG Relaxed Denim
RE/DONE
Women's Leandra Crop Flared Jeans
$348
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Distressed Denim
3x1
WM3 Straight Cropped Mid Rise Fringed Jeans
$295
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more 3x1 Cropped Denim
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High-Rise Jean - Torn
$258
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Classic Denim
Lovers + Friends
x REVOLVE Ricky Skinny Jean
$168
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Lovers + Friends Skinny Denim
Topshop
Moto bleach rip mom jeans
$75
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Denim
6 Political Tops
Political Tops
Image Source: Getty

No surprise, the search for political tees were up in 2016 thanks to the election. We found ourselves following up on the political conversations more than ever and that shouldn't stop in the new year.

Junk Food Clothing
Political Par-tay Tee
$39
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Junk Food Clothing Tees
6pm.com Tees
Rachel Antonoff Political Slogan Here Scoop Neck Tee
$65 $36.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more 6pm.com Tees
Wildfox Couture
First Lady Sweatshirt
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture Sweats & Hoodies
6397
Politics Tee
$95
from La Garçonne
Buy Now See more 6397 Tops
Wildfox Couture
Friendship Sweatshirt
$108
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Wildfox Couture Sweats & Hoodies
Bella Freud
'Political' jumper
$419
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Bella Freud Sweaters
7 Backless Shoes
Backless Shoes
Image Source: Getty

Your introduction to the backless shoe trend may have been the Gucci loafers, but since then the flat has popped up in all different versions: velvet, suede, furless — you name it. And luckily, the style comes in affordable prices, too.

Topshop Flats
Krew furry mule
$95
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Flats
Marni
Fringed leather slip-on loafers
$690
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Marni Flats
River Island
Womens Brown leopard print backless loafers
$110
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Flats
Nicholas Kirkwood
Beya grained-leather backless loafers
$425
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Nicholas Kirkwood Flats
Faith
Backless Leather Loafers
$98
from Asos
Buy Now See more Faith Flats
Sam Edelman
Paris Tassel Slipper
$130
from Sam Edelman
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Boots
8 Stacked Earrings
Stacked Earrings
Image Source: Getty

Instead of stacking your rings, it's time to stack your earrings. If you're not into the one-earring trend, try wearing multiple studs for a statement look.

MANGO
Mixed Earring Set
$19
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Earrings
Anthropologie
Letters In Lights Earring Set
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Earrings
Rebecca Minkoff
Singles Club Arrow Mix-&-Match Earring Set, Tri-Tone
$45 $31.50
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Earrings
LOFT
Baguette Crystal Stud Earring Set
$24
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Earrings
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Infinity Rhinestone Stud Set
$7
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Earrings
BaubleBar
Women's Cesa Trio Earrings Set
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
9 '80s-Inspired Style
'80s-Inspired Style
Image Source: Getty

The search for '80s-inspired pieces are strong on Pinterest, which makes sense given that we've seen the trend on the runways and curated some outfit inspo should you decide to give the style a spin.

H&M
Leggings with Stirrups
$39
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Leggings
Wolford
Aleks Circle-Fishnet Tights
$67
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Wolford Hosiery
Alice + Olivia
Women's 'Montana' Leopard Print Faux Fur Double Breasted Coat
$595
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Coats
J Brand
Maria High Rise Leather Pants
$998
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more J Brand Pants
Nasty Gal
Collection Vital Signs Vegan Leather Skirt
$118
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Skirts
Saint Laurent
Sequin Embellished Lip Print Sweater
$1990
from Kirna Zabete
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Sweaters
10 The High Neckline Top
The High Neckline Top
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig

Need more proof modesty is always in? High-neck tops were one of the most searched items on Pinterest, so do invest in one for 2017.

Calvin Klein
Textured Chunky Turtleneck Sweater
$89
from Calvin Klein
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Turtlenecks
Endless Rose
Lace High Neck Mini Dress
$91
from Asos
Buy Now See more Endless Rose Dresses
Balmain
cold shoulder bodysuit
$3595
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Balmain Women's Fashion
River Island
Womens Black color block gauge knit top
$72
from River Island
Buy Now See more River Island Sweaters
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
Mattu Body
$420
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Intimates
Free People
Ibiza Lace Dress
$168 $69.95
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Dresses
