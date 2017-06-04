Pinterest's Top 10 Style Trends For 2017 Will Make Getting Dressed Much Easier

If you need more inspo on what to shop for in 2017 and how to dress, Pinterest heard you. Based on in-house data, the company released its top 10 style predictions for the year amongst its 100 trend predictions. So, what exactly is in? Bell sleeves and high-neck tops are a start along with DIY embellishments like patches and pins. More importantly, we can all take note that denim will still be a major player in street style, though this year promises lighter and distressed jean variations. Now that you know exactly what to wear, it's time to start shopping for those pieces. Read on to see Pinterest's full list of trend predictions.