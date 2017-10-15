 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Denim Trends

Jeans are one of the most versatile pieces of clothing in our closets. They're easy to dress up and super comfortable to wear. But with the start of a new season comes a brand-new selection of denim trends. This Fall, you can expect to see a ton of baby blues that feature embroidery, uneven hems, and fringe details. Ahead, you can find the seven styles you need to try this season.

Stella McCartney
cropped heart-embroidered jeans
$475
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Cropped Denim
Tory Burch
embroidered jeans
$260
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Stretch Denim
Citizens of Humanity
Embroidered jeans
$409
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Straight Denim
KUT from the Kloth
Plus Size Women's Catherine Embroidered Boyfriend Jeans
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more KUT from the Kloth Plus Jeans
Topshop
Women's Jamie Embroidered Rip Skinny Jeans
$110
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Skinny Denim
3x1
WM3 Straight Crop Fringe Jeans
$295
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more 3x1 Cropped Denim
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Fringed Hem Jeans
$29
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Jeans
Joe's Jeans
Charlie High Rise Skinny Jean
$198
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Joe's Jeans Skinny Denim
Macy's Plus Jeans
Standards and Practices Trendy Plus Size Fringe Skinny Jeans
$88
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Plus Jeans
Maje
Wide-leg jeans with fringing
$220
from Maje
Buy Now See more Maje Denim
Blank NYC
BLANKNYC Crystal & Faux-Pearl Embellished Jeans in Soul Mates - 100% Exclusive
$118
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Blank NYC Distressed Denim
Zara the Slim Boyfriend Jeans
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie Distressed Denim
Pilcro and the Letterpress Pilcro Script High-Rise Pearl Skinny Jeans
$158
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Distressed Denim
Paige
Brigitte Slim Boyfriend Crop Jeans in Allover Pearl
$349
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Paige Cropped Denim
Alice & You
Distressed Boyfriend Jean With Pearl Embellishment
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Alice & You Plus Jeans
BDG
Avril Sk8 Mid-Rise Boot-Cut Jean
$64 $39.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BDG Bootcut Denim
Mother
Insider Crop Step Fray.
$220
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Mother Cropped Denim
Asos
RIVINGTON High Waisted Denim Jegging in Mid Wash Blue with Green Sporty Side Stripe
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Skinny Denim
Democracy
Plus "Ab" Solution Double Stripe Step Hem Ankle Jean
$78 $46.80
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Democracy Plus Jeans
7 For All Mankind
Roxanne Ankle Jeans
$199
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more 7 For All Mankind Skinny Denim
Current/Elliott
Women's The Stiletto High Waist Skinny Jeans
$218
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Current/Elliott Cropped Denim
Vetements
Women's Reworked High Waist Jeans
$1,460
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vetements Skinny Denim
Frame
Women's Le High Straight High Waist Staggered Hem Jeans
$205
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Frame Relaxed Denim
KUT from the Kloth
Plus Size Women's Skinny Ankle Jeans
$98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more KUT from the Kloth Plus Jeans
Blank NYC
Women's Blanknyc Step Hem Skinny Jeans
$98 $58.80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Blank NYC Skinny Denim
RE/DONE
x Levi's Relaxed Two Tone Crop Jeans
$345 $103.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more RE/DONE Cropped Denim
mytheresa Straight Denim
Grlfrnd Karolina two-tone jeans
$378 $226
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more mytheresa Straight Denim
AG Jeans
Phoebe Two-Tone Step Hem Jeans
$325 $229
from Intermix
Buy Now See more AG Jeans Denim
Nordstrom Plus Jeans
Plus Size Women's Addition Elle Love And Legend Two-Tone Crop Jeans
$92
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Plus Jeans
Asos Relaxed Denim
Twiin Levels Two Tone Mom Jean
$64
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Relaxed Denim
MANGO
Gigi relaxed skirt jeans
$79
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Skirts
Eloquii Blocked Cropped Jeans
$90
from eloquii.com
Buy Now
Moschino
deconstructed cropped jeans
$595
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Moschino Cropped Denim
R 13
Women's Double Classic Crop Jeans
$695
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more R 13 Classic Denim
Paige
Women's Sarah High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
$279
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Paige Cropped Denim
Embroidery
Tory Burch Embroidered Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Embroidered Jeans
Kut From the Kloth Catherine Embroidered Jeans
Topshop Jamie Jeans
Fringe
Forever 21 Fringed Hem Jeans
Joe's Jeans Charlie Skinny Jeans
Standards and Practices Fringe Jeans
Maje Jeans With Fringing
Pearls
Zara Pearl Boyfriend Jeans
Pilcro Pearl Skinny Jeans
Paige Brigitte Jeans
Alice & You Jeans With Pearls
Side Stripes
Mother Insider Step Jeans
ASOS Rivington Jeans
Democracy Plus Double Stripe Jeans
7 For All Mankind Roxanne Jeans
Uneven Hem
Vetements Reworked Jeans
Frame Staggered Hem Jeans
Kut From the Kloth Skinny Ankle Jeans
Blank NYC Step Hem Skinny Jeans
Two-Toned
Grlfrnd Karolina Two-Toned Jeans
AG Jeans Phoebe Jeans
Addition Elle Love and Legend Two-Toned Jeans
ASOS Twiin Levels Jeans
Deconstructed
