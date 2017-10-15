Fall Denim Trends 2017
The Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Denim Trends
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Denim Trends
Jeans are one of the most versatile pieces of clothing in our closets. They're easy to dress up and super comfortable to wear. But with the start of a new season comes a brand-new selection of denim trends. This Fall, you can expect to see a ton of baby blues that feature embroidery, uneven hems, and fringe details. Ahead, you can find the seven styles you need to try this season.
cropped heart-embroidered jeans
$475
Embroidered jeans
$409
from mytheresa
Plus Size Women's Catherine Embroidered Boyfriend Jeans
$98
Women's Jamie Embroidered Rip Skinny Jeans
$110
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Fringed Hem Jeans
$29
from Forever 21
Charlie High Rise Skinny Jean
$198
from Nordstrom Rack
Standards and Practices Trendy Plus Size Fringe Skinny Jeans
$88
from Macy's
BLANKNYC Crystal & Faux-Pearl Embellished Jeans in Soul Mates - 100% Exclusive
$118
from Bloomingdale's
Pilcro and the Letterpress Pilcro Script High-Rise Pearl Skinny Jeans
$158
from Anthropologie
Brigitte Slim Boyfriend Crop Jeans in Allover Pearl
$349
from Bloomingdale's
Distressed Boyfriend Jean With Pearl Embellishment
$72
Avril Sk8 Mid-Rise Boot-Cut Jean
$64 $39.99
from Urban Outfitters
RIVINGTON High Waisted Denim Jegging in Mid Wash Blue with Green Sporty Side Stripe
$45
Plus "Ab" Solution Double Stripe Step Hem Ankle Jean
$78 $46.80
from Dillard's
Roxanne Ankle Jeans
$199
Women's The Stiletto High Waist Skinny Jeans
$218
Women's Reworked High Waist Jeans
$1,460
Women's Le High Straight High Waist Staggered Hem Jeans
$205
Plus Size Women's Skinny Ankle Jeans
$98
Women's Blanknyc Step Hem Skinny Jeans
$98 $58.80
x Levi's Relaxed Two Tone Crop Jeans
$345 $103.50
Grlfrnd Karolina two-tone jeans
$378 $226
from mytheresa
Plus Size Women's Addition Elle Love And Legend Two-Tone Crop Jeans
$92
Women's Double Classic Crop Jeans
$695
from Barneys New York
Women's Sarah High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans
$279
0previous images
4more images