Your Street Style Field Guide From NYC to Paris

Location, location, location — with each Fashion Week destination comes a distinct look. After studying up on the street style of seasons past, we've come to our own conclusions about the fashion crowd's street style M.O. from NYC to London, Milan, and Paris.

Dressing the part in NYC might mean outfitting yourself with a downtown-cool vibe and this season's It bag. But that's not really the case in London. So, just what does the street style set wear when they head out of town? We're breaking down the vibe from city to city with a closer look at the best snaps of seasons past — just click on for our city guide to Fashion Week street style around the globe.