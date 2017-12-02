15 H&M Party Dresses So Good, You'll Want One For Every Occasion

When holiday party season rolls around, our thoughts immediately turn to what we're wearing. Can you blame us? With office parties, house parties, and New Year's fetes, it feels like we're jamming a year's worth of events into the month of December, practically demanding an outfit for every occasion.

Now, we're answering the call with some savvy shopping right from the racks at H&M. With an eye on trends, like romantic dressing, sheer finishes, and floral appliques, these dresses feel extraspecial — and far more expensive than their under-$100 price tags. So, go on and gift yourself something amazing to wear.