15 H&M Party Dresses So Good, You'll Want One For Every Occasion
15 H&M Party Dresses So Good, You'll Want One For Every Occasion

When holiday party season rolls around, our thoughts immediately turn to what we're wearing. Can you blame us? With office parties, house parties, and New Year's fetes, it feels like we're jamming a year's worth of events into the month of December, practically demanding an outfit for every occasion.

Now, we're answering the call with some savvy shopping right from the racks at H&M. With an eye on trends, like romantic dressing, sheer finishes, and floral appliques, these dresses feel extraspecial — and far more expensive than their under-$100 price tags. So, go on and gift yourself something amazing to wear.

H&M
Patterned Mesh Dress
$39.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Embroidered Mesh Dress
$99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Lace Dress
$79.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Embroidered Mesh Dress
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Dress with Smocking
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Sheer Mesh Dress
$69.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Ruffled Chiffon Dress
$34
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Dress with Lace
$99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Sequined Dress
$79.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Sequined Mesh Dress
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Chiffon Dress
$39.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Day Dresses
H&M
Patterned Wrap Dress
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Wrap Dress
$69.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Velour Dress
$39.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
H&M
Draped Dress
$39.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
