Hillary Clinton Should Be Crowned Queen of Coats With This 1 Look

Hillary Clinton's the queen of outerwear. We know she has her many go-to blazers, but Hillary also keeps a handful of extravagant coats for special occasions. She showed off a long, floral embroidered number while leaving The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

The outerwear featured intricate prints with a medley of autumnal colors like gold and red. It was such a statement piece that it even momentarily distracted us from her walking stick and medical boot. Hillary echoed the colorful hues in the rest of her outfit with a teal scarf and red blouse. Read on to see her coat from all angles, then shop similar pieces ahead.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds