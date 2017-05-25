 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hillary Clinton's Bright Coat Is a Cheery Distraction From Everything Else
Cannes Film Festival
Cinderella — We Mean Diane Kruger — Walked the Cannes Red Carpet
The Royals
The Real, but Funny Reason Princess Diana Held Her Clutch Close to Her Chest
Spring Fashion
All the Crazy Sh*t Fashion Girls Do With a Belt — and How 1 Can Transform Your Look
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Hillary Clinton's Bright Coat Is a Cheery Distraction From Everything Else

Bright coats are not for everyone, but they are for Hillary Clinton. She wore a yellow tweed coat while speaking on stage at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala and looked more radiant than ever. The yellow knee-length jacket had silver and white threading and Hillary even matched her accessories to the outerwear. Though we thought she had given up her love for long coats in exchange for cool blazers, the former presidential candidate proved she sticks to the classics.

The outfit also gave off a positive and cheery feeling, a vibe we welcome happily, given this week's political events. Her bright coat might even make you smile, or at the very least, inspire you to shop for one below.

Related
Hillary Clinton’s Shiny Jacket and Striking New Style

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Spring FashionOuterwearGet The LookSpringHillary ClintonJacketsCelebrity StyleShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
375 Reasons Why Being a '90s Girl Rocked Our Jellies Off
by Tara Block
Thank You North Face For This Chic iPod-Friendly Jacket
North Face
Thank You North Face For This Chic iPod-Friendly Jacket
by Tech
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Running
Gear Review: Merrell Destination Running Jacket
by Fitness
Embroidered Denim Jackets
Spring Fashion
When We Say We Need These Embroidered Denim Jackets, We Mean It
by Marina Liao
Blake Lively Yellow Oscar de la Renta Gown
Blake Lively
by Perri Konecky
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
We Spy Style
by Taylor Wing
Celebrities Who Were Roommates
Celebrity Facts
by Brittney Stephens
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
by Brandi Milloy
The Penfield Coat Has Its Place
Net-A-Porter
The Penfield Coat Has Its Place
by coutorture
The Keepers' Gemma and Abbie | Video
Netflix
by Joanna Sloame
Olivia Palermo's Coats
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo's Secret to Beating Winter Chill Is in These 7 Coats
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds