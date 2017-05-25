Hillary Clinton's Bright Coat Is a Cheery Distraction From Everything Else

Bright coats are not for everyone, but they are for Hillary Clinton. She wore a yellow tweed coat while speaking on stage at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala and looked more radiant than ever. The yellow knee-length jacket had silver and white threading and Hillary even matched her accessories to the outerwear. Though we thought she had given up her love for long coats in exchange for cool blazers, the former presidential candidate proved she sticks to the classics.

The outfit also gave off a positive and cheery feeling, a vibe we welcome happily, given this week's political events. Her bright coat might even make you smile, or at the very least, inspire you to shop for one below.