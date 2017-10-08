 Skip Nav
Hillary Clinton Owns 2 of These Boss-Lady Blazers — Now Shouldn't You?

Hillary Clinton has now worn printed Argent blazers twice. She's got a purple checked style, and she was spotted at Books Inc. Opera Plaza in San Francisco signing copies of her book What Happened in a blue gingham design. We love these for two reasons: they offer a tie-waist option and they all come in the most playful patterns.

Argent is an American label founded in 2016 that aims to revamp workwear, and we couldn't be more on board with its mission. Read on to see Hillary's full look, styled with a pair of black trousers and kitten heels, then shop her exact piece along with similar refreshing options that will get you head turns at the office.

Argent Patch Pocket Tie Blazer
$358
from argentwork.com
Buy Now
Zara Short Kimono With Cuffs
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Diane von Furstenberg
Printed Silk Blazer
$409 $286
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Blazers
Smythe
Patch Pocket Duchess Blazer
$695 $487
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Smythe Blazers
Banana Republic
Boyfriend-Fit Leopard-Print Blazer
$178
from Banana Republic
Buy Now See more Banana Republic Blazers
Banana Republic
Piece & Co. Batik Belted Blazer
$248 $173.99
from Banana Republic
Buy Now See more Banana Republic Blazers
Avenue
Blue Floral Stretch Sateen Blazer
$60 $19.88
from Avenue
Buy Now See more Avenue Plus Jackets
Ann Taylor
Daisy Jacquard Newbury Blazer
$159 $119.99
from Ann Taylor
Buy Now See more Ann Taylor Petite Jackets
Barbara Bui
jacquard blazer
$1,495
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Barbara Bui Blazers
Post
Hillary's Argent Blazer
Zara Short Kimono With Cuffs
Diane von Furstenberg Printed Silk Blazer
Smythe Patch Pocket Duchess Blazer
Banana Republic Boyfriend-Fit Leopard-Print Blazer
Banana Republic Piece & Co. Batik Belted Blazer
Avenue Blue Floral Stretch Sateen Blazer
Ann Taylor Daisy Jacquard Newbury Blazer
Barbara Bui Jacquard Blazer
