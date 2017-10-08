Hillary Clinton Owns 2 of These Boss-Lady Blazers — Now Shouldn't You?

Hillary Clinton has now worn printed Argent blazers twice. She's got a purple checked style, and she was spotted at Books Inc. Opera Plaza in San Francisco signing copies of her book What Happened in a blue gingham design. We love these for two reasons: they offer a tie-waist option and they all come in the most playful patterns.

Argent is an American label founded in 2016 that aims to revamp workwear, and we couldn't be more on board with its mission. Read on to see Hillary's full look, styled with a pair of black trousers and kitten heels, then shop her exact piece along with similar refreshing options that will get you head turns at the office.