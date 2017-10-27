 Skip Nav
These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Your Favorite Childhood Print Is Back — and It's So Easy to Wear
I Wore Flats to a Wedding — and I'm Never Going Back
This Mummy DIY Is the Cool, Last-Minute Costume You've Been Waiting For

Instead of purchasing an expensive Halloween costume this year, we suggest you stretch out those DIY fingers and make your own. To help you get inspired, we teamed up with Holy Tee designer Michelle Zacks — purveyor of the most incredibly soft tees, skirts, and dresses you can imagine — to make our very own mummy costume out of, you guessed it, t-shirts. Not only was it super easy to put together, the results, as you can see, were amazing. All you need are a bunch of old tees or a t-shirt pack, a ruler, scissors, camisole, and leggings or biker shorts, depending on how much coverage you want. We used a white tee for our DIY, but you can always opt for black tees or stain your white t-shirts with fake blood or dirt to mix things up. Ready to make your very own mummy for Halloween? Just click the slideshow to see our easy step-by-step instructions.

Materials needed: T-shirt pack, ruler, pencil, scissors, camisole, and white leggings or biker shorts. Depending on how you much coverage you prefer, purchase a five or 10 t-shirt pack. We suggest these from Hanes, ($13)
Cut off the sleeves at the seam.
After the sleeves are cut off, prepare to measure out your lines.
Mark 1.5-inch strips across the t-shirt, using a pencil, going all the way up to the armpit seam.
Lines should be straight and orderly.
Using the lines as a reference point, cut the t-shirt into strips.
Cut each strip at one end to make one long strip.
It should look like this.
Knot the strips together to create a long strip, we suggest tying about five strips together.
Time to start wrapping! Start by tying a knot at the bottom of the leg.
Continue all the way up.
Wrap around the torso and all the way up.
Then start on the other leg and arms.
Ta-da! You're done.
This Mummy DIY Is the Cool, Last-Minute Costume You've Been Waiting For
dhanhan dhanhan 4 years
@Julie3396376 The picture will be posted up at flanremix.blogspot.com tomorrow morning :) I wrapped each leg individually and then used double sided tape at the top of my legs, since t-shirt material stretches. i was able to just hike up my dress and it worked perfectly! good luck if you try/tried this idea too!
Chi-Diem-Chau Chi-Diem-Chau 5 years
@dhanhan You look amazing — great job!
dhanhan dhanhan 5 years
I did this last night!!! I wore it on top of a dress, so restroom was easy... just had to readjust after. http://a6.sphotos.ak.fbcdn.net/hphotos-ak-snc7/321193_10100116338922728_6701244_44596258_115219113_n.jpg
Chi-Diem-Chau Chi-Diem-Chau 6 years
Good question! We actually talked about this issue at the studio; if you strategically wrap the t-shirts around each leg individually and then wrap the torso area separately, you can wiggle the string up and down so you can use the restroom. Or, maybe just use shorter t-shirt strings around that area so you can just wrap and unwrap yourself!
a1stbornunicorn a1stbornunicorn 6 years
Cool idea but not very practical. How would you use the restroom?
