17 Ways to Successfully Wear a Beanie With Any Outfit

There's more than one way to wear a beanie — in fact, there are a ton. Once a '90s girl favorite, this hat is even more versatile today and, let's not forget, entirely functional. But lest you fear that keeping warm would sabotage your outfit, we've got the street style proof to the contrary. In fact, adding a beanie will likely score you extra style points this season. Just keep these pointers in mind . . .

Beanies look best with more casual weekend outfits, like coats, denim, and sneakers.

Don't be afraid to mix it up and add a beanie to a more sophisticated office look or to juxtapose a girlie full skirt.

Solid beanies are easy to mix and match, but a bright or printed beanie can easily add outfit interest.

