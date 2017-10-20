This Season's "It" Bag Will Cost You About $5 on Amazon

Some trends tempt us to drop thousands of dollars in order to "get the look," but the latest must have? You can buy it for five dollars on Amazon. You've likely spotted the net bag aka farmer's market tote on a number of street style stars throughout Fashion Month, and it happens to be an understated accessory that's also superstylish.

Though the bag is, yes, typically associated with holding fruit and veggies from the supermarket, it's evolved to be so much more. It's practical — it can hold all your essentials such as a wallet, phone, and keys — and it's inexpensive. Need proof? It didn't take us long to find options under $15 on Amazon. But if you prefer something slightly fancier, there's always the Vetements version for over $1,000. If you're still not completely sold on this new trend, trust us when we tell you it goes with every outfit.

Read on to see how people have styled the bag, and if that convinces you to buy one yourself, shop at a whole range of price points.