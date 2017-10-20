 Skip Nav
This Season's "It" Bag Will Cost You About $5 on Amazon

Some trends tempt us to drop thousands of dollars in order to "get the look," but the latest must have? You can buy it for five dollars on Amazon. You've likely spotted the net bag aka farmer's market tote on a number of street style stars throughout Fashion Month, and it happens to be an understated accessory that's also superstylish.

Though the bag is, yes, typically associated with holding fruit and veggies from the supermarket, it's evolved to be so much more. It's practical — it can hold all your essentials such as a wallet, phone, and keys — and it's inexpensive. Need proof? It didn't take us long to find options under $15 on Amazon. But if you prefer something slightly fancier, there's always the Vetements version for over $1,000. If you're still not completely sold on this new trend, trust us when we tell you it goes with every outfit.

Read on to see how people have styled the bag, and if that convinces you to buy one yourself, shop at a whole range of price points.

Amazon DimiDay Cotton Net Shopping Tote
$6
Buy Now
Cosmos Pack of 2 Cotton Net Shopping Tote Ecology Market String Bag Organizer
$5
Buy Now
Somehow when paired with a tailored trench coat and heels, the farmer market's tote looks extra stylish. It's proof this bag is a versatile accessory and just as good as any designer piece.
The net bag is seasonless, meaning you can wear it it in the Winter with a furry coat or in the Summer with a breezy striped dress. The accessory brings an effortless vibe to your wardrobe.
Neutral-colored bags seem to be popular, but if you want to stand out, a yellow design is a good way to make that happen.
One thing we love about the style? It's totally unisex, meaning your SO just might ask you if he can borrow your bag.
Wear the netted style with a designer bag. Surprisingly, the two complement each other as a high-and-low mix.
Don't feel like stuffing your bag full of essentials? Let it hang slack on your arm.
Shop Farmer's Market Bags Below
Shein Net Tote Bag
Amazon Shopping Tote
Pixie Market Bag
Aha Net Bag
Cosmos Cotton Net Shopping Tote
