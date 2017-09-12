 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Leave It to Selena Gomez to Make a Plastic Tote Bag Look Cool

Remember the craze behind Balenciaga's Ikea tote? Well, thanks to Selena Gomez, there's another laundry bag-inspired shopper taking center stage. The singer was spotted during New York Fashion Week carrying a plastic Opening Ceremony tote. The best part about her adorable plaid bag? It only costs $25. She styled the red and blue bag with a black tank top tucked into high-waisted jeans and a long tweed coat. Selena finished her look off with a pair of round sunglasses and patent-leather booties. Check out Selena's full look ahead, and buy the exact tote if you're feeling inspired.

Related
Selena Gomez Took All the Right Precautions to Wear This Completely Sheer Dress

Opening Ceremony Small Plaid Tote Bag
$25
Buy Now
Opening Ceremony Small Orange Glaze Tote Bag
$25
Buy Now
Selena Gomez Carrying a Plastic Opening Ceremony Shopper
The Exact Bag Selena Was Carrying
Opening Ceremony Small Orange Glaze Tote Bag
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleSelena GomezOpening CeremonyGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleNew York Fashion WeekBagsAccessoriesFall FashionFashion WeekShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Opening Ceremony Small Plaid Tote Bag
from
$25
Opening Ceremony Small Orange Glaze Tote Bag
from
$25
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds