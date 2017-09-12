Selena Gomez Opening Ceremony Plastic Shopper
Leave It to Selena Gomez to Make a Plastic Tote Bag Look Cool
Remember the craze behind Balenciaga's Ikea tote? Well, thanks to Selena Gomez, there's another laundry bag-inspired shopper taking center stage. The singer was spotted during New York Fashion Week carrying a plastic Opening Ceremony tote. The best part about her adorable plaid bag? It only costs $25. She styled the red and blue bag with a black tank top tucked into high-waisted jeans and a long tweed coat. Selena finished her look off with a pair of round sunglasses and patent-leather booties. Check out Selena's full look ahead, and buy the exact tote if you're feeling inspired.
