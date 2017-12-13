Just When You're Admiring Iskra Lawrence's Curve Flattering Bikini, You'll Notice Its Astounding Color

Iskra Lawrence has been jumping from bikini to bikini, first in Mexico, then in Miami, where she showed off this curve-flattering design with a pair of yellow Polaroid lenses. Iskra's Aerie suit might not have been the brightest on the beach, but with standout details like a cheeky bottom equipped with side ties and a halter top that provided just enough lift, it was the one we instantly wanted to shop.

And here's the bonus: while the two-piece could appear jet black from far away, when the sunshine hits, you'll notice it's actually a lovely shade of navy blue. Read on to see Iskra modeling the suit both IRL and on the Aerie website, then shop the exact silhouette along with similar options ahead.