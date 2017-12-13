Iskra Lawrence Navy Blue Aerie Bikini
Just When You're Admiring Iskra Lawrence's Curve Flattering Bikini, You'll Notice Its Astounding Color
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Just When You're Admiring Iskra Lawrence's Curve Flattering Bikini, You'll Notice Its Astounding Color
Iskra Lawrence has been jumping from bikini to bikini, first in Mexico, then in Miami, where she showed off this curve-flattering design with a pair of yellow Polaroid lenses. Iskra's Aerie suit might not have been the brightest on the beach, but with standout details like a cheeky bottom equipped with side ties and a halter top that provided just enough lift, it was the one we instantly wanted to shop.
And here's the bonus: while the two-piece could appear jet black from far away, when the sunshine hits, you'll notice it's actually a lovely shade of navy blue. Read on to see Iskra modeling the suit both IRL and on the Aerie website, then shop the exact silhouette along with similar options ahead.
Perky Triangle Bikini Top
$29.95 $20.96
Perky Triangle Bikini Top
$29.95 $20.96
High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
$22.95 $16.06
Women's Gathered Front Push-Up Bikini Top
$594 $117.97
from Gilt
Plastic Dream Side-Tie Bottom
$115 $51.99
from 6pm.com
Twist Halter Bikini Top
$120 $60
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Solid Bikini Bottom
$94 $37.60
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Solid and Striped Navy The Brigitte High-Waisted Bikini
$155 $84
from SSENSE
Plus Size Navy & White Pin Dot Monroe Bikini Top
$38
from Unique Vintage
Plus Size Navy & White Pin Dot Monroe Bikini Bottom
$44 $22
from Unique Vintage
0previous images
-20more images