Just When You're Admiring Iskra Lawrence's Curve Flattering Bikini, You'll Notice Its Astounding Color
Just When You're Admiring Iskra Lawrence's Curve Flattering Bikini, You'll Notice Its Astounding Color

Iskra Lawrence has been jumping from bikini to bikini, first in Mexico, then in Miami, where she showed off this curve-flattering design with a pair of yellow Polaroid lenses. Iskra's Aerie suit might not have been the brightest on the beach, but with standout details like a cheeky bottom equipped with side ties and a halter top that provided just enough lift, it was the one we instantly wanted to shop.

And here's the bonus: while the two-piece could appear jet black from far away, when the sunshine hits, you'll notice it's actually a lovely shade of navy blue. Read on to see Iskra modeling the suit both IRL and on the Aerie website, then shop the exact silhouette along with similar options ahead.

Iskra wore her Aerie suit with Polaroid sunglasses.
Here, Iskra models the Aerie Perky Triangle Bikini Top ($21, originally $30) on the Aerie site.
Aerie High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
La Perla Women's Gathered Front Push-Up Bikini Top
La Perla Plastic Dream Side-Tie Bottom
Shoshanna Twist Halter Bikini Top
Shoshanna Solid Bikini Bottom
Solid and Striped Navy The Brigitte High-Waisted Bikini
Unique Vintage Plus Size Navy & White Pin Dot Monroe Bikini Top
Unique Vintage Plus Size Navy & White Pin Dot Monroe Bikini Bottom
aerie
Perky Triangle Bikini Top
from aerie
$29.95$20.96
aerie
High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
from aerie
$22.95$16.06
La Perla
Women's Gathered Front Push-Up Bikini Top
from Gilt
$594$117.97
La Perla
Plastic Dream Side-Tie Bottom
from 6pm.com
$115$51.99
Shoshanna
Twist Halter Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$120$60
Shoshanna
Solid Bikini Bottom
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$94$37.60
SSENSE
Solid and Striped Navy The Brigitte High-Waisted Bikini
from SSENSE
$155$84
Unique Vintage
Plus Size Navy & White Pin Dot Monroe Bikini Top
from Unique Vintage
$38
Unique Vintage
Plus Size Navy & White Pin Dot Monroe Bikini Bottom
from Unique Vintage
$44$22
La Perla
Summer Energy bikini top
from Farfetch
$271$163
La Perla
Souple Brazilian Brief
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$94$33.84
La Perla
Summer Energy bikini bottoms
from Farfetch
$114$68
La Perla
Plastic Dream bikini bottoms
from Farfetch
$95$57
La Perla
Plastic Dream bikini top
from Farfetch
$208$125
Shoshanna
Cutout Twist One Piece
from shopbop.com
$198$99
Shoshanna
Braid Keyhole One Piece
from shopbop.com
$198$138.60
Shoshanna
Eyelet Lace Ruffle Maillot in White. - size 0 (also in )
from REVOLVE
$198$78
Shoshanna
Lattice Ruffle One Piece in Pink. - size 0 (also in 2,4)
from REVOLVE
$198$129
Shoshanna
Cut Out Twist One Piece in Coral. - size 2 (also in )
from REVOLVE
$198$139
Unique Vintage
Striped Nautical Garbo Suit Women's Swimsuits One Piece
from Zappos
$88$52.80
Unique Vintage
Monroe High Waisted Ruched Swim Bottoms Women's Swimwear
from Zappos
$44$30.99
Unique Vintage
Monroe Bikini Bottom Women's Swimwear
from Zappos
$44
Unique Vintage
Plus Size Garbo Navy & White One-Piece Retro Halter Swimsuit
from Unique Vintage
$88$49
Unique Vintage
Louise High Waisted Button Back Swim Bottoms
from 6pm.com
$44$15.99
brittandwhit
kaki_pants
happilygrey
style_in_ny
