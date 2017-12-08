 Skip Nav
Iskra Lawrence Steams Up the Beach in Mexico, Then Heats Up the Pool in Miami

Model Iskra Lawrence hit the beach in a sexy black bikini in Tulum, Mexico, this week. The 27-year-old English stunner put her curves on display while taking a dip in the ocean and hanging in the water with friends. Iskra, who is the global role model for Aerie, left Mexico for Miami on Friday for a store event with the brand and shared a saucy snap on Instagram while showing off one of its two-pieces. Check out Iskra's beach day now, then scroll through even more of her best bikini moments.

Iskra Lawrence Reveals What Those "Posed" Instagram Photos Really Look Like, and It's Powerful
