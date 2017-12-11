 Skip Nav
Iskra Lawrence Puts Her Sexy Curves on Display During a Beach Day in Miami
Iskra Lawrence Puts Her Sexy Curves on Display During a Beach Day in Miami

Model Iskra Lawrence continued her tropical Miami getaway with a sexy day at the beach on Monday. The English model appeared to be in a bubbly mood — and likely turned heads — as she walked across the sand in a navy blue bikini with high-cut legs and took a dip in the water with a friend. Iskra touched down in Miami after a quick trip to Tulum, Mexico, last week and hosted an in-store event for Aerie as the brand's global role model. Keep reading for Iskra's latest bikini photos, then check out her hottest Instagram snaps.

