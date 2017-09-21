 Skip Nav
14 Style Moments That Prove Iskra Lawrence Is a Gift to Us All

Since landing a partnership with Aerie, Iskra Lawrence has been quickly rising up the fashion ladder. The model's steamy bikinigrams give the Kardashians a run for their money, and the same can be said for her street style. When the British model's not clapping back at body shamers, you can find Iskra showing off her curves on and off the red carpet. Keep reading to have a look at 14 of her best style moments.

Opting For a Double-Slit Dress by Christian Siriano
Attending the Badgley Mischka Show Wearing a Red Mestiza NY Jumpsuit
Shimmering in a Jovani Dress and Sophia Webster Heels
Wearing a Floral Markus Lupfer Dress
Wearing a Skintight Dress by Femme LA With Thigh-High Boots by Public Desire
Wearing a Femme LA Suit With Malone Souliers Heels
Wearing a White Crop Top by Dama and Amur Striped Pants
Body PositivityIskra LawrenceStyle ProfileCelebrity Street StyleStreet StyleModelsCelebrity Style
