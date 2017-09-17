Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Issa Rae's Stunning Vera Wang Gown

The 2017 Emmys are in full swing, and we've already seen countless stars wearing their best looks of the season. Among them is Insecure star Issa Rae, who captured our attention in a stunning red Vera Wang gown. The custom dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and ruching along the bodice. When she turned around, we noticed that the gown also had a low back and tulle accent on one sleeve. Have a look at all angles of Issa's full look ahead.