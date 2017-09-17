 Skip Nav
Award Season
The Looks at the Emmys Will Hold Your Attention Long After the Red Carpet
Award Season
The Stars Saved Their Sexiest Looks For the Emmys Afterparties
Award Season
The 6 Best Dressed Women at the Emmys
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Issa Rae's Stunning Vera Wang Gown

The 2017 Emmys are in full swing, and we've already seen countless stars wearing their best looks of the season. Among them is Insecure star Issa Rae, who captured our attention in a stunning red Vera Wang gown. The custom dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and ruching along the bodice. When she turned around, we noticed that the gown also had a low back and tulle accent on one sleeve. Have a look at all angles of Issa's full look ahead.

