 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
Fashion Month's 9 Most Wearable Trends
Winter Fashion
A Guide to the Fabulous Fall Boots Your Favorite Power Women Own
Winter Fashion
Forget Weather.com: Here's an Outfit Guide For Every Temperature
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Fall Staple Is One You Might Have Given Up On

We've been watching Jennifer Aniston style tights since the '90s, when she worked them with miniskirts as Rachel Green on Friends. But fast forward to 2017, and the actress still pulls them off IRL. While we've sacrificed warmth to wear a short dress in the cold (just because we thought it looked better), Jennifer Aniston's got a solution. Ten solutions, actually. Read on for Jen's best fashion moments in stockings, from the red carpet to date night, then pull out your own pair so you can re-create her sleek looks this season.

Related
Jennifer Aniston Has Worn This Pant Style Since the '90s — and She's Never Looked Back
Try Your Tights With a Plaid Dress and Knee-High Suede Boots
With a Ruched LBD and Heels For a Night Out
To Elongate Your Legs in a Cocktail Dress and Pumps
To Add Stark Contrast to a Delicate White Blouse
As the Foundation of an Outfit With Lots of Jewels
To Add to the Sleekness of a Tailored Blazer Coat
In the Same Color as Your Mini Dress, to Achieve a Monochrome Look
To Mute a Vibrant Printed Dress
To Take Your Peep-Toe Wedges Into Fall
And as a Twist to That Floral Dress Everyone Thought You'd Reserve For Spring
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StyleWinter FashionStyle TipsStyle How ToWinterFallTightsCelebrity StyleFall FashionJennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear
by Sarah Wasilak
Pippa Middleton's Pop and Suki Bag
Pippa Middleton
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Dress For Fall and Winter Weather
Winter Fashion
Forget Weather.com: Here's an Outfit Guide For Every Temperature
by Sarah Wasilak
Amazon Party Dresses
Holiday Fashion
by Macy Cate Williams
Kaia Gerber Wearing Bucket Hat
Kaia Gerber
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds