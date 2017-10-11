Jennifer Aniston Wearing Tights
Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Fall Staple Is One You Might Have Given Up On
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Fall Staple Is One You Might Have Given Up On
We've been watching Jennifer Aniston style tights since the '90s, when she worked them with miniskirts as Rachel Green on Friends. But fast forward to 2017, and the actress still pulls them off IRL. While we've sacrificed warmth to wear a short dress in the cold (just because we thought it looked better), Jennifer Aniston's got a solution. Ten solutions, actually. Read on for Jen's best fashion moments in stockings, from the red carpet to date night, then pull out your own pair so you can re-create her sleek looks this season.
0previous images
-21more images