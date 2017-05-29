 Skip Nav
It's Hard to Ignore All of Jennifer Aniston's '90s Looks — They're That Good
It's Hard to Ignore All of Jennifer Aniston's '90s Looks — They're That Good

There's no denying it: Jennifer Aniston was the queen of '90s style. She wore tees under slip dresses and "freed the nipple" long before those trends reemerged in 2016. In fact, a quick glance at her past outfits, from red carpet looks to street style, reveals we've all basically been rocking variations of what Jen wore. But that's fine with us. She did, after all, teach us a few memorable style lessons.

Scroll on to see Jennifer's most iconic '90s outfits, all of which have cemented her as a timeless style icon. You might just end up feeling pretty nostalgic for the era (sorry!).

