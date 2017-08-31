 Skip Nav
Jennifer Aniston's Airport Shoes Are a Summer Staple She Wears Everywhere

One thing we've noticed about Jennifer Aniston's style over the years is that she sticks to the basics she loves. That includes red carpet jumpsuits, boyfriend jeans, plain white tees, and espadrille shoes. When she stepped out at LAX for a flight, Jen was wearing two of the aforementioned wardrobe staples.

She tucked a silk printed blouse into her go-to distressed denim and stood tall in a pair of wedges that are perfectly neutral for the season. Jen could easily finish a Summer dress with these heels, but they work for casual ensembles too. Scroll to catch a glimpse at her full look, which includes the Mark Cross leather box bag of the moment, then shop Jen's summertime sandal of choice.

