Get Your Date-Night Outfit Inspo From Jennifer Lopez This Fall

When it comes to date-night looks, no one does it better than Jennifer Lopez. The singer has a way of making a classic LBD look utterly sexy. But with Fall's iffy weather, dressing for a romantic night out with your significant other can get a little challenging. That's why we've turned our attention to J Lo, who has managed to give us one head-turning look after another. From a skintight dress to a chic belted coat, get all the date-night outfit inspo you need this season. Keep reading to have a look at 13 of Jennifer Lopez's best Fall ensembles.

Styling a Black Bodysuit With Wide-Leg Trousers and Booties
Styling a Sleek Beige Coat Over a Dress
Wearing a Pastel Blue Dress and Matching Coat
Wearing a Belted Black Coat
Styling a Green Jumpsuit With Heels
Wearing a White Bodysuit and Trousers
Opting For a Full Monochrome Look
Wearing a Beige Dress With an Embroidered Coat
Wearing a Skintight Dress With a Plunging Neckline
Wearing a Statement Sweater by Zuhair Murad With Marissa Webb Leather Pants
Styling an LBD With a Fuzzy Coat
Wearing an Embroidered Dress With Heels
Styling a Teal Dress With a Cozy White Jacket
Wearing a Mustard Yellow Dress With a Matching Coat
Wearing a Turtleneck and Jeans With a Fuzzy Coat
Celebrity Street StyleStyle TipsStyle How ToFallCelebrity StyleJennifer LopezFall Fashion
