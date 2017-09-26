Kaia Gerber's Going-Out Shoes Are the Anti-Heel For Fall

Kaia Gerber touched down at Paris Fashion Week for the final leg of a very busy month. The 16-year-old supermodel has been walking runways for some of the most iconic designers, showing off her new strut to the world. That can be a lot of pressure, so we aren't surprised to find Kaia's streetwear taking a relaxed turn.

After slipping into a trusty pair of R13 combat boots upon arrival, she spent a night out in an Alice McCall crop-top set, which featured plenty of buttons and highlighted her Prada velvet cartoon bag. But Kaia's Freda Salvador mules spoke loud and clear: "I want to be fancy but comfortable AF," they said.

With a touch of embossed crocodile, Kaia's footwear fit the bill. But there are plenty of alternative styles that can get the job done with the help of pearls, crystals, and furry insoles. Read on to get inspired, then shop for the season ahead.