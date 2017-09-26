 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kaia Gerber's Going-Out Shoes Are the Anti-Heel For Fall

Kaia Gerber touched down at Paris Fashion Week for the final leg of a very busy month. The 16-year-old supermodel has been walking runways for some of the most iconic designers, showing off her new strut to the world. That can be a lot of pressure, so we aren't surprised to find Kaia's streetwear taking a relaxed turn.

After slipping into a trusty pair of R13 combat boots upon arrival, she spent a night out in an Alice McCall crop-top set, which featured plenty of buttons and highlighted her Prada velvet cartoon bag. But Kaia's Freda Salvador mules spoke loud and clear: "I want to be fancy but comfortable AF," they said.

With a touch of embossed crocodile, Kaia's footwear fit the bill. But there are plenty of alternative styles that can get the job done with the help of pearls, crystals, and furry insoles. Read on to get inspired, then shop for the season ahead.

Zara Flat Pointed Mules With Beaded Detail
$50
Buy Now
Kaia Gerber's Going-Out Shoes Are the Anti-Heel For Fall
Kaia Gerber's Going-Out Shoes Are the Anti-Heel For Fall
Kaia Gerber's Going-Out Shoes Are the Anti-Heel For Fall
Kaia Gerber's Going-Out Shoes Are the Anti-Heel For Fall
Kaia Gerber's Going-Out Shoes Are the Anti-Heel For Fall
Kaia's Exact Freda Salvador Mules
Freda Salvador x Anndra Neen Mule
Zara Flat Pointed Mules
Steven by Steve Madden Swanki Mules
Robert Clergerie Alice Slippers
Proenza Schouler Grommet-Embellished Slides
Schutz Jaine Imitation Pearl Mule
Stuart Weitzman Guamule Imitation Pearl Mule
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleFreda SalvadorKaia GerberAlice McCallMulesGet The LookModelsFallParis Fashion WeekCelebrity StyleShoesFall FashionFashion WeekPradaShopping
Shop More
Freda Salvador Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
Freda Salvador
Lay Croc Mules
from shopbop.com
$330
Freda Salvador
Keen Woven Mules
from shopbop.com
$365
Freda Salvador
Keen Croco Mules
from shopbop.com
$350
Freda Salvador
The Lay Mules
from shopbop.com
$295$162.25
Freda Salvador
black embossed croc keen mule
from Totokaelo
$350
Prada Shoulder Bags SHOP MORE
Prada
Saffiano Cuir Large Double Bag
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$2,980
Prada
City Leather Celestial Cahier Shoulder Bag
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,990
Prada
Textured-leather Shoulder Bag - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,190
Prada
Galleria Baby Textured-leather Tote
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,350
Prada
Vela Mini Crossbody Backpack
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$950
Schutz Mules & Clogs SHOP MORE
Schutz
Women's D'Ana Knotted Loafer Mule
from Nordstrom
$169.95
Schutz
Women's D'Ana Knotted Loafer Mule
from Nordstrom
$169.95
Schutz
Estelen Jeweled Leather Slides
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$170
Schutz
Saucy Slides
from shopbop.com
$170
Schutz
Timon Mules
from shopbop.com
$180$99
Prada Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
adaatude
tarawestfashion
adaatude
fashionandfrills
Schutz Mules & Clogs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
apinchoflovely
interiordesignerella
pinkandwink
interiordesignerella
Macy's Mules & Clogs AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
addieg2
amidwesternmix
shesheshow
southerntailored
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds