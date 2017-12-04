Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown

Sure, Kaia Gerber might have been wearing a full Spring 2018 Ralph & Russo runway look when she stepped out at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London. But that doesn't mean we can't take a tip from her style move. While other ladies like Karlie Kloss and Poppy Delevingne wore voluminous gowns that swept the floor, and Selena Gomez wore a prairie-inspired Coach number, Kaia went her own way.

The supermodel kept things sexy and sophisticated — in a crop top and midi skirt set, no less. She accessorized her ruffled, powder blue separates with Messika jewels and a pair of statement making heels. If you like the idea of coming at a fancy-shmancy outfit in your own way, make like Kaia and shop for similar dramatic tops. They'll be eye-catching whether or not you've got the skirt to match.