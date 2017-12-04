 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown

Sure, Kaia Gerber might have been wearing a full Spring 2018 Ralph & Russo runway look when she stepped out at the 2017 Fashion Awards in London. But that doesn't mean we can't take a tip from her style move. While other ladies like Karlie Kloss and Poppy Delevingne wore voluminous gowns that swept the floor, and Selena Gomez wore a prairie-inspired Coach number, Kaia went her own way.

The supermodel kept things sexy and sophisticated — in a crop top and midi skirt set, no less. She accessorized her ruffled, powder blue separates with Messika jewels and a pair of statement making heels. If you like the idea of coming at a fancy-shmancy outfit in your own way, make like Kaia and shop for similar dramatic tops. They'll be eye-catching whether or not you've got the skirt to match.

Related
Kaia Gerber's Pants Are the Only Thing More Popular Than Jeans Right Now
J.o.a.
One Shoulder Top With Extreme Ruffle Sleeve And Wrap Waist In Grid Check
$83
from Asos
Buy Now See more J.o.a. Tops
Rosie Assoulin
One-shoulder ruffle-trimmed cloqué top
$1,295 $647
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Tops
Saks Fifth Avenue Shortsleeve Tops
Viva Aviva Yakura One-Shoulder Ruffle Striped Top
$295 $118
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Shortsleeve Tops
Bluefly Tops
Concrete Runway One Sleeve Ruffle Denim Crop Top.
$45
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Bluefly Tops
Missguided
Baby Blue Lace Ruffle Shoulder Crop Top
$51
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Tops
House of Holland
Ruffled checked-cotton cropped top
$187 $93
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more House of Holland Tops
Cinq à Sept
Mara Smocked Ruffled Crop Top, Blue Pattern
$265 $92
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Cinq à Sept Tops
Asos
Ruffle Crop Top With High Neck
$45
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Shortsleeve Tops
Kaia's Look Debuted on the Ralph & Russo Spring 2018 Runway
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
Kaia Gerber Just Made a Crop Top Look as Dramatic as a Red Carpet Gown
J.o.a. One Shoulder Top With Extreme Ruffle Sleeve And Wrap Waist In Grid Check
Rosie Assoulin One-Shoulder Top
Viva Aviva Yakura One-Shoulder Ruffle Striped Top
Concrete Runway One Sleeve Ruffle Denim Crop Top.
Missguided Baby Blue Lace Ruffle Shoulder Crop Top
House of Holland Ruffled Top
Cinq à Sept Mara Smocked Ruffled Crop Top
Asos Ruffle Crop Top With High Neck
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
MessikaRalph & RussoBritish Fashion AwardsCrop TopsKaia GerberGet The LookRed CarpetTopsModelsFall
Shop Story
Read Story
J.o.a.
One Shoulder Top With Extreme Ruffle Sleeve And Wrap Waist In Grid Check
from Asos
$83
Rosie Assoulin
One-shoulder ruffle-trimmed cloqué top
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,295$647
Saks Fifth Avenue
Viva Aviva Yakura One-Shoulder Ruffle Striped Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295$118
Bluefly
Concrete Runway One Sleeve Ruffle Denim Crop Top.
from Bluefly
$45
Missguided
Baby Blue Lace Ruffle Shoulder Crop Top
from Missguided
$51
House of Holland
Ruffled checked-cotton cropped top
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$187$93
Cinq à Sept
Mara Smocked Ruffled Crop Top, Blue Pattern
from Bergdorf Goodman
$265$92
Asos
Ruffle Crop Top With High Neck
from Asos
$45
Shop More
Missguided Tops SHOP MORE
Missguided
Black Oversized Long Sleeve Plunge Shirt
from Missguided
$43
Missguided
Women's Off The Shoulder Ruffle Crop Top
from Nordstrom
$52
Missguided
Curve Barbie x White Printed 'Bye Ken' T shirt
from Missguided
$31
Missguided
Londunn + Pink Ribbed Jersey Crop Top
from Missguided
$21$9
Missguided
Curve Barbie x White Printed 'Im Busy' T shirt
from Missguided
$31
Rosie Assoulin Tops SHOP MORE
Rosie Assoulin
Swash Buckler Oversized Cotton-poplin Top - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,595
Rosie Assoulin
That's A Blow Pop Ruffled Taffeta Top - Lavender
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,495
Rosie Assoulin
Brush Ya Shoulder Off silk-taffeta top
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$2,331$932
Rosie Assoulin
Have The Wind At Your Back Cotton-poplin Shirt - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$895
Rosie Assoulin
Cutout Floral-appliquéd Taffeta Top - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,550
Saks Fifth Avenue Shortsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Generation Love
Hugo Short Sleeve Lace-Up Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$118$82.60
Alexander Wang
Knotted Cropped Silk Shirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
Diane von Furstenberg
Abstract-Print Collared Shirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$268$160.80
Alice + Olivia
Breslin Beads Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$350$139.99
Cédric Charlier
Faux Leather Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$695
Missguided Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
felix.magazine
tessamachen
superfashionable
honoluluchic
Rosie Assoulin Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lafotka
lafotka
jenniesuestyle
sheiladytiu
Saks Fifth Avenue Shortsleeve Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
laurenmazzei
mrsstephaniehill
lnestyle
laurenmazzei
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds