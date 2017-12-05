 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone

Everything about the look Selena Gomez wore to the 2017 Fashion Awards in London felt Victorian-inspired. There was a pertinent prairie girl twist, from the dress down to the shoes, which should make it clear to you that this look was Coach — a custom creation by Stuart Vevers, who was nominated for the Accessories Designer of the Year award at the event.

Selena added a cool-girl touch when she walked the red carpet in an oversize shearling coat, slipping it off to reveal an ivory silk midi complete with plenty of ruffle details and a lace hem, which called attention to her boots. While the midrise, Western-inspired shoes aren't shoppable, you can work the vibe Selena's channeling into your own wardrobe by securing similar footwear.

Ahead, admire Selena's fancy London attire, then shop her kicks and wear them with denim and a breezy blouse. We promise you'll still feel like a Coach girl, no cocktail gown required.

Related
Selena Gomez Hit London Wearing the Most Festive Holiday Shoe
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone
Tabitha Simmons Emmet Point-Toe Lace-Up Leather Boot
Steve Madden Satisfied Boots
Funtasma Women's Victorian 35 Boot
Gianvito Rossi Neville Lace-Up Ankle Boots
Sergio Rossi SR1 Thigh-High Boots
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
British Fashion AwardsSelena GomezGet The LookRed CarpetFallCelebrity StyleDressesBootsShoesFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
Tabitha Simmons
Emmet Point-Toe Lace-Up Leather Boot
from Bergdorf Goodman
$895
Steve Madden
Satisfied
from Steve Madden
$129.95
Funtasma
Women's Victorian 35
from shoes.com
$45.95
Gianvito Rossi
Neville lace-up ankle boots
from mytheresa
$1,195
Sergio Rossi
SR1 thigh-high boots
from Farfetch
$3,950$2,765
Shop More
Sergio Rossi Boots SHOP MORE
Sergio Rossi
Mermaid Cage Booties
from shopbop.com
$1,895$758
Sergio Rossi
Cindy Leather Thigh-High Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,995
Sergio Rossi
Matrix Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,395
Sergio Rossi
Mermaid Swarovski Crystal Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,895
Sergio Rossi
Shana Pitch Suede Platform Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$950
Gianvito Rossi Boots SHOP MORE
Gianvito Rossi
Suede Knee Boots - Brown
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,625
Gianvito Rossi
Margaux Suede Ankle Boots - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$975
Gianvito Rossi
Women's Leather Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$995
Gianvito Rossi
Robin Buckled Leather Ankle Boots - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,295
Gianvito Rossi
Vamp 105 Suede Ankle Boots - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$875
Steve Madden Boots SHOP MORE
Steve Madden
Women's 'Emotions' Stretch Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$99.95
Steve Madden
Women's Edit Bootie
from Nordstrom
$89.95
Steve Madden
Women's Portal Clear Peep Toe Bootie
from Nordstrom
$129.95$77.90
Steve Madden
Women's Norri Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$129.95
Steve Madden
Women's Gorgeous Over-The-Knee Boots
from Macy's
$129$89.99
Gianvito Rossi Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone
by Sarah Wasilak
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Sergio Rossi Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
meandmr.jones
julietangus
andeelayne
shallwesasa
Gianvito Rossi Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
marinamcavoy
_wilson_gabrielle_
andreaslookbook
_wilson_gabrielle_
Steve Madden Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
bayoucitylifestyle
wishes_reality
blameitonmei
trishale
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds