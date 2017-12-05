You Could Achieve Selena Gomez's Outrageous Victorian Look With Her Shoes Alone

Everything about the look Selena Gomez wore to the 2017 Fashion Awards in London felt Victorian-inspired. There was a pertinent prairie girl twist, from the dress down to the shoes, which should make it clear to you that this look was Coach — a custom creation by Stuart Vevers, who was nominated for the Accessories Designer of the Year award at the event.

Selena added a cool-girl touch when she walked the red carpet in an oversize shearling coat, slipping it off to reveal an ivory silk midi complete with plenty of ruffle details and a lace hem, which called attention to her boots. While the midrise, Western-inspired shoes aren't shoppable, you can work the vibe Selena's channeling into your own wardrobe by securing similar footwear.

Ahead, admire Selena's fancy London attire, then shop her kicks and wear them with denim and a breezy blouse. We promise you'll still feel like a Coach girl, no cocktail gown required.