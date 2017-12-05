The British Fashion Awards Were, Hands Down, the Most Stylish Night of the Year

 Skip Nav
We can always count on the British Fashion Awards for a good dose of style, and this year's red carpet really didn't disappoint. On Monday night, models, actors, singers, and designers alike gathered in London to attend the annual fashion extravaganza, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall. Amongst those who hit the red carpet were Selena Gomez, who wore a Victorian-inspired Coach dress, Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who made their red carpet debut as a couple, and Kaia Gerber, who showed off the power of a ruffled crop top look. Read on to see every single red carpet appearance.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer
Kaia Gerber
Holly Willoughby
Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh
Stormzy
Naomi Campbell
Selena Gomez
Sam Smith
Adwoa Aboah
Maisie Williams
Pink
Winnie Harlow
Zendaya
Arizona Muse
Ashley Graham
Lewis Hamilton and Donatella Versace
Mollie King
Jeanne Damas
Tanya Burr
Tinie Tempah
Pixie Lott
Alexa Chung
Georgia May Jagger
Rita Ora
Hailey Baldwin
Caroline Flack
Poppy Delevingne and James Cook
Pamela Anderson
Suki Waterhouse
Yasmin Le Bon
Stella Maxwell
