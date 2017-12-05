The British Fashion Awards Were, Hands Down, the Most Stylish Night of the Year

We can always count on the British Fashion Awards for a good dose of style, and this year's red carpet really didn't disappoint. On Monday night, models, actors, singers, and designers alike gathered in London to attend the annual fashion extravaganza, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall. Amongst those who hit the red carpet were Selena Gomez, who wore a Victorian-inspired Coach dress, Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who made their red carpet debut as a couple, and Kaia Gerber, who showed off the power of a ruffled crop top look. Read on to see every single red carpet appearance.