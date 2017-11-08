Kate Middleton's Classic Black Dress Can Be Worn For Any Occasion

After playing tennis last week with kids, Kate Middleton made another public appearance at a gala dinner for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families on Tuesday. She arrived in a classic, black, lace-sleeved dress from Diane von Furstenberg. The beautiful, long gown wrapped around her frame perfectly and looked as good as new since the last time she debuted it. (Kate wore this dress back in 2014 when she was pregnant with Charlotte and then again for a friend's wedding.)

We loved that Kate brought the dress back for a third go-round. This time, the Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with meaningful jewelry pieces like the queen's diamond earrings and a red poppy flower, which traditionally commemorates servicemen and women who have died in the line of duty. The royal topped off the timeless outfit with a black Prada clutch. Read on to see Kate's go-to LBD, then shop similar selections ahead.