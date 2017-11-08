 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Britney Spears
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala

Kate Middleton looked radiant when she stepped out for the Anna Freud National Centre Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The duchess, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, showed off her growing belly in a black floor-length gown by Diane von Furstenberg as she met with several of the evening's guests, including psychoanalyst Peter Fonagy. William was not in attendance, but the foundation is one of the many charities he is patron of. William hopes to continue to draw attention to children's mental health issues through the charity and highlight the important work the foundation is doing. While we haven't seen Kate since she visited the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Center last week, William attended the annual SkillForce Gala hosted by The Children's Trust on Monday night.

Related
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Kate Middleton Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate MiddletonCelebrity Pregnancies
Celebrity Couples
The Bachelor's Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Are Expecting Their Second Child!
by Kelsie Gibson
Countries With Royal Families
The Royals
All the Countries You Didn't Know Had Royal Families
by Johnni Macke
Is Adam Levine's Second Child a Boy or a Girl?
Celebrity Couples
Adam Levine Reveals the Sex of His Second Child With Behati Prinsloo
by Kelsie Gibson
Jessie James and Eric Decker Expecting Third Child
Celebrity Kids
Jessie James and Eric Decker Reveal They're Expecting a Baby Boy With an Adorable Video
by Monica Sisavat
Jessica Alba Halloween Costume 2017
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Used Her Pregnancy to Dress Up as a Beloved Movie Character For Halloween
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds