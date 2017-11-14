Kate Middleton's Chic Maternity Coat Has Lasted Her a Solid 4 Years

Kate Middleton stepped out in familiar outerwear for a visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London, England. The duchess's cream Goat Redgrave coat ($890) actually debuted in 2013, when she was pregnant with Prince George. While the modern version is crisp and finished with buttons to the top, Kate's iteration has a preppy Peter Pan collar, which gave her Fall look a feminine touch.

Not to be missed, however, were Kate's Russell & Bromley Half N' Half boots, a collaboration with Stuart Weitzman that are suede in the front and stretchy in the back, fit for ultimate function. We're particularly struck by the match Kate made with some of her most versatile cold-weather wear, and for that reason, we're shopping her picks. Read on for a glimpse at Kate's full ensemble, complete with a Mulberry clutch, then get to securing your own items.