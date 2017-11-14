 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton's Chic Maternity Coat Has Lasted Her a Solid 4 Years

Kate Middleton stepped out in familiar outerwear for a visit to Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London, England. The duchess's cream Goat Redgrave coat ($890) actually debuted in 2013, when she was pregnant with Prince George. While the modern version is crisp and finished with buttons to the top, Kate's iteration has a preppy Peter Pan collar, which gave her Fall look a feminine touch.

Not to be missed, however, were Kate's Russell & Bromley Half N' Half boots, a collaboration with Stuart Weitzman that are suede in the front and stretchy in the back, fit for ultimate function. We're particularly struck by the match Kate made with some of her most versatile cold-weather wear, and for that reason, we're shopping her picks. Read on for a glimpse at Kate's full ensemble, complete with a Mulberry clutch, then get to securing your own items.

Goat Redgrave coat
$890
from goatfashion.com
Buy Now
Goat Redgrave Coat in Nude
$890
from goatfashion.com
Buy Now
Harris Wharf London
Beige Wool Loden Coat
$625
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Harris Wharf London Coats
Madden-Girl
Trendy Plus Size Stand-Collar Walker Coat
$150 $99.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Madden-Girl Plus Outerwear
Stuart Weitzman
The 5050 Boot
$655
from Stuart Weitzman
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Blondo
Ellie Waterproof Women's Waterproof Boots
$169.95
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Blondo Boots
French Connection
Tilly Knee High Flat Heel Leather Boots
$248
from French Connection
Buy Now See more French Connection Boots
Kate Spade
Olina coat
$798
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Coats
Asos Coats
Gianni Feraud Slimline Mini Boucle Coat with Upturned Collar
$181
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Coats
Aquatalia
Giovanna Waterproof Leather & Suede Boot.
$262.99
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Aquatalia Boots
Kate First Debuted Her Goat Coat in 2013
Today She Wore It With Her Mulberry Clutch and a Pair of Tights
Kate Capped Off Her Look With Russell & Bromley Boots
They're Part of a Collaboration With Stuart Weitzman
Kate's Exact Goat Coat
Kate Spade Olina Coat
Harris Wharf London Beige Wool Loden Coat
Gianni Feraud Slimline Mini Boucle Coat With Upturned Collar
Madden Girl Stand-Collar Walker Coat
Stuart Weitzman The 5050 Boot
Aquatalia Giovanna Waterproof Boot
Blondo Ellie Waterproof Boots
French Connection Tilly Knee High Flat Heel Leather Boots
Russell & BromleyThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsOuterwearGet The LookKate MiddletonGoatMulberryFallCelebrity Style
